LAKE CHARLES — Port Allen coach Derrick Jones isn’t a fan of moral victories. After his team lost 61-48 to top-seeded Rayville in the Class 2A title game, Jones agreed the game was a giant step for Pelicans’ program.
It also was the crowning glory for Rayville, which claimed its second consecutive 2A title at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament Friday night.
“The future is bright, but I’m going to miss my seniors,” Jones said. “I was only with them for a short time, two years, but they gave me everything they had. I didn’t have a five-year or a three-year plan when I came here. Right now I’m thinking about how we can win a championship next year.”
Title-game MVP Mylik Wilson scored a game-high 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had four assists for RHS (33-6). JaMichael Wilson added 15 points for the winners, who ended the season with a nine-game winning streak and an average of 115 points in their first four playoff games.
The game was a stark contrast to the semifinals in which Rayville scored 115 points. Rayville coach Damon West said the lower-scoring game proved a point, as he praised his seniors.
“Man, you know it’s funny … you get these guys when they’re young and then it’s time to go,” West said, referencing his four seniors. “It’s bittersweet, but they maxed the time out.
“What it (title game) does for us, is it let us know we can win different ways. We didn’t have to score 100 to win a game. If you can’t win but one way, quite naturally somebody will get you. We found a way to win.”
Gerrod Franklin led seventh-seeded Port Allen (26-13) with 14 points and Jalen Knox added 10 in the game played at Burton Coliseum. It was the first tourney berth since 2008 for the Pelicans of District 8-2A.
Port Allen’s Jones second-guessed himself, noting that he lost his composure and got a technical foul just when his team was poised to make one second-half run.
For many in attendance the fact that the Hornets did not make one of their patented 20 or 30-point runs was noteworthy. Rayville led 19-12 after one quarter and the Pelicans found ways to stick close. So close in fact that a putback by Knox at the buzzer cut Rayville’s lead to five, at 33-28, at halftime.
Rayville’s penchant for scoring big in the second half was visible in the third quarter. Mylik Wilson scored five straight points in the final 1:29, including a thunderous dunk.
A layup by Jalon Qualls with 9.1 seconds remaining sent the Hornets into the fourth quarter with a 51-35 lead. Port Allen kept bouncing back. Franklin’s steal and layup with 1:37 remaining cut the Rayville lead to 56-48. Mylik Wilson scored on another dunk off a PAHS turnover a minute later to put the game out of reach.
“This season I think we showed (people) a lot,” Port Allen’s Franklin said.