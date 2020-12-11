WHITE CASTLE — Homer scored three touchdowns in the first half and then relied on its defense as the Pelicans slipped past White Castle 18-13 in a Class 1A quarterfinal Friday night.
Fifth-seeded Homer (8-2) fell behind 6-0 when No. 4 White Castle got a first-quarter defensive touchdown. White Castle’s offense struggled the entire first half while Homer’s offense found its footing.
Tekelvionta Kidd and Jaylon Calome each had scoring runs, and Brendon Harris recovered a botched punt snap in the end zone to give Homer an 18-6 halftime lead.
White Castle (5-4) began moving the ball in the second half, but struggled in the red zone. Tahj Favorite’s 32-yard pass to Keith Landry with five minutes left to play accounted for the Bulldogs’ lone offensive score.
Penalties were an important factor, as well. Including five 15-yard penalties, White Castle had a total of 21 penalties for 185 yards.
How it was won
Homer’s defense limited White Castle to 46 yards and four first downs in the first half. It gave the Pelicans offense time to get going after sputtering on its first three drives. White Castle drove into Homer territory on all five of its second-half possessions, but only came up with one score. The Pelicans held the Bulldogs on downs twice, intercepted Favorite once, and kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone when their final drive reached the Homer 25 before the game ended.
Player of the game
Jaylon Calome, Homer
The senior running back carried 16 times for 139 yards and a touchdown. His best run came late in the fourth quarter with Homer trying to run time off the clock. On third-and-8 from the Homer 20, he slipped through three tackles, made a spin move and broke loose for a 41-yard gain. White Castle eventually got the ball back with only 1:34 left to play.
They said it
Marc Brown, White Castle coach: “(The penalties) cost us. We lost our composure. I take my hat off to Homer. They’re a very good team, but we gave away some opportunities with the penalties and not tackling.”
Richie Casey, Homer coach: “Our defense played lights out. We’ve got guys that just want to play. ... Once they went up (6-0), I knew we were going to keep playing. We’ve been dealing with things like that all season. I knew we were prepared.”
Notable
- Favorite got White Castle going on defense. His 35-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
- The Bulldogs were penalized 12 times for 85 yards in the first half. Two that hurt were personal fouls. The first came after Tahj Favorite’s 35-yard interception return for White Castle’s first touchdown. The penalty led to a 35-yard extra point try, which was no good. The second was a late hit following Homer’s kickoff when the Pelicans had taken an 18-6 lead. The penalty backed up White Castle inside its own 10, and limited the Bulldogs chances of providing an answering score.