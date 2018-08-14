Lutcher High strong safety Zane McCrary is known for his ability to tackle. He’s an aggressive defensive player who always manages to be around the ball.
McCrary started as a sophomore at free safety on Lutcher’s LHSAA Class 3A championship team in 2016. The Bulldogs slipped to 4-7 last season as they moved up to Class 4A Lutcher’s inexperienced defense didn’t force a turnover in its first five games and that has is something MCrary is determined to help change.
“We took our off season way more serious this year,” McCrary said. “We’ve worked on getting more turnovers. The games we lost last year were close and that made it hurt even more. We refuse to have a losing record this year.”
Don't let McCrary size fool you. He may be 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds, but that did not keep Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins from moving McCrary to strong safety last season. The idea was to get McCrary closer to the line of the scrimmage and it worked. He had 73 tackles, including nine tackles for losses, and three sacks as a junior. As a sophomore, McCrary had 45 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble returns. Lutcher switches defenses this season to a 3-4 from a 4-3, which also figures to alter his role again.
“Zane takes pride in tackling and he has the desire to want to tackle,” Jenkins said. “He’s a physical football player who loves football. He’s a tremendous athlete and does a good job of transitioning in and out of breaks. His aggressiveness and confidence as a defender has grown each season.”
McCrary said his main focus as a tackler is getting the player to the ground. “I do a lot of film study and have learned to look for tendencies,” McCrary said. “Being aggressive and following the ball are my strengths. I know the play is not over until the whistle blows. If a fumble happens, I’m ready to hop on it.”
McCrary, who returned a fumble 82 yards for a score as a sophomore, will graduate in December and has interest from several in state schools for football, but has no college plans yet. He also plays on all special teams for Lutcher and said he loves to block. As a senior, McCrary also will get to showcase his speed as a kick returner.
“I’ve always wanted the opportunity to return kickoffs and I’m very excited,” said McCrary, who has been clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and also can squat 315 pounds. “I’ll take my time and see the hole and accelerate thru it.”
McCrary also will be one of the Bulldogs' captains for the second straight season. “We need him to step up and be more vocal and lead the other guys,” Jenkins said. “He’s really working hard.”