Port Allen High School received contributions from all three units, but it was two plays involving special teams that proved to be the difference in Friday’s game.
Port Allen opted to take the lead on a 2-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point early in the fourth quarter and punter Darius Jarrett completed a 25-yard pass to Jeremiah Dehon to get the first down with less than three minutes to play that helped seal a 22-21 win over Dunham at Dunham Stadium.
How it was won
Port Allen (5-1, 3-0) got on the board early in the second quarter thanks to Jacoby Howard’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Jarrett.
Gabe Hitzman put Dunham ahead 7-6 with less than three minutes left before halftime on a 34-yard touchdown run on a reverse.
Port Allen was in Dunham territory midway through the third quarter, but the drive ended on Howard’s interception on fourth down.
On the ensuing play, Dunham fumbled, and Port Allen recovered on the Tigers 13-yard line. Two plays later, Jordan Antoine scored on a 9-yard run. His 2-point conversion run gave the Pelicans a 14-7 lead.
After a short kickoff gave Dunham good field position, Hayden Hand connected with Matthew Weiner on a 19-yard touchdown pass that tied things up.
Jake Ledet’s 1-yard score put the Tigers up 21-14 with 9:24 remaining. He finished the night with 91 yards on 17 attempts. He had a 30-yard run that set up the 1-yard plunge.
Howard answered quickly with a 49-yard touchdown run. After the score, Port Allen coach Don Gibson signed off on a 2-point try, which was successful with Howard getting in on a run to the right side.
Player of the game
Jacoby Howard, Port Allen
Howard completed 9 of 12 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. He was Port Allen’s second-leading rusher with 67 yards on 17 attempts with a score.
They said it
Port Allen coach Don Gibson on the 2-point try and fake punt: “It was things that we worked on all year long and we just looked for the right moment to make sure we executed those plays. I have to give props to coach Antoine (Washington) who’s our special teams coordinator. He was in charge of both of those plays. Kudos to him, but more importantly great job by the kids going out there and executing it.”
“Those guys came out and played a heck of a football game. It’s always a tough game when we play them. It’s been three years trying to beat them. We finally got over the hump. We talked about it. We want to put ourselves in a situation where we have a chance to play for a district championship and next week, we have that opportunity.”
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “Those plays were certainly momentum-type plays. They got us on the fake punt. I think we had three turnovers. It’s tough to win football games when you turn it over. Credit to them, coach Gibson’s done a great job. I think this is his fourth season there. He’s been working hard and getting those guys playing hard, so credit goes to them.”
Notable
- Port Allen won the turnover battle 3-1 and turned the Dunham turnovers into eight points.
- Antoine led the Port Allen rushing attack with 81 yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown.
- There was a total of six penalties combined in Friday’s game. Dunham committed one penalty for 5 yards, while Port Allen committed five penalties for 25 yards.