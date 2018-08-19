SHELBY, North Carolina — Even as he collided with teammate Jordan Badame, Gauthier Amedee center fielder Zane Zeppuhar was catching a ball hit deep to left-center field by Wil Courtney of Dubuque County (Iowa) Post 137.
The problem, as Zeppuhar lay on the field dazed by a shoulder to the jaw, that was just the second out in the bottom of the fifth inning of Sunday's game.
Dubuque County’s Sam Link scored from third and and T.J. Deardorff from second to tie the game at 3.
But wait: Deardorff apparently hadn’t tagged up at second.
Gauthier Amedee coach Martin Luquet appealed, the officials ruled Deardorff out, and the Louisiana team held on for a 3-2 victory in The American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium.
“It was a great catch, first,” Luquet said of the controversial play. “One of our bench guys saw that the guy on second had never gone back, so that’s where we got the appeal from. Obviously, they saw the same thing.”
Gauthier Amedee (44-6 overall) finished Stripes Division pool play 3-0. They’ll face the Stars Division runner-ups in Game 14 — the opponent was to be determined later Sunday night — in a semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
Gauthier Amedee was forced to play Sunday's game after Saturday night's action was rained out.
Gauthier Amedee, based in Ascension Parish, scored three runs in the top of the first inning despite notching just one hit, Brayden Caskey’s leadoff single. Zepphuar drew a walk and Jack Merrifield reached on a fielder’s choice to score Caskey.
Zepphuar later scored on Carson Dabadie’s sacrifice fly, and Merrifield scored on a Reid Bouchereau sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
But despite opportunities, Gauthier Amedee couldn’t add to its lead.
“We made some baserunning mistakes in the next two innings that (prevented scoring) three more runs,” Luquet said. “They’re not getting thrown out, but they’re supposed to be moving up. We didn’t execute quite the way we planned it. I think it cost us. And you leave a good team around, eventually they’re going to find an inning and they did, and we were fortunate to get that call.”
Dubuque County (1-2) got on the board in the bottom of the third when Courtney’s sacrifice fly drove in Dylan Gotto. But over the last two innings, the Iowa team managed just one baserunner.
Dubuque County (13-5 overall) was eliminated from the tournament after Wilmington, Delaware, defeated Braintree, Massachusetts, 4-3 later Sunday.