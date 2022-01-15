Two former coaches who are now retired, Burke Broussard of University and Southern Lab’s Rebecca Marshall, received top honors from their respective coaches associations last week.
Broussard was inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. Marshall received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
A former LSU player, Broussard also coached locally at Plaquemine High before starting the baseball program at U-High.
Broussard was part of an induction class that featured former LSU coach Paul Mainieri, former Southern coach Roger Cador and former Tulane coach Joe Brockhoff. The late Mel Didier, a renowned MLB scout and executive, also was inducted. Didier coached at Catholic High and played at LSU.
Former Brother Martin coach Dennis Panepinto also got the LTFCA’s Lifetime Achievement award, while Lafayette High’s Tim Lemaire took home the LTFCA’s Tom Nolan Distinguished Coach award.
Local teams/MLK events
Basketball showcases planned in conjunction with observance of the Martin Luther King holiday began over the weekend and continue through Monday.
The Livonia boys and the Madison Prep girls are set to play Sunday in the MLK Classic at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Livonia is set to play Southside at 10:15 a.m., while MPA meets West Monroe at 4:30 p.m.
On Monday, Walker hosts the MLK Main Event that includes nine girls games starting at 9 a.m. with Zachary vs. St. Thomas Aquinas. Other notable games include: Northwest vs. St. Amant at 11:45 a.m., Donaldsonville vs. Liberty at 2:30 p.m. and Brusly vs. Walker at 8 p.m.
Also on Monday, four local boys teams head to the 2022 MLK Classic at McDonogh 35. McKinley meets McDonogh 35 at 11 a.m. and Scotlandville plays McMain at 3:30 p.m., followed by Madison Prep vs. St. Augustine at 5 p.m. and Zachary vs. Newman at 6:30 p.m.