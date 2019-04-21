There are seldom secrets among baseball friends or rivals. That is one reason why two sets of Class 5A district rivals will open the playoffs the day after the LHSAA released its playoff pairings.
“When it looked like we would draw each other we pretty much agreed to do it,” East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said. “Shake (Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre) and I talk several times a week. We’re close and so are our players. We both finish district (5-5A) play Friday and our pitchers are rested. So why not?”
No. 20 East Ascension (20-14) travels to play No. 13 Dutchtown (21-12) at 6 p.m. Monday in a match-up of 5-5A rivals. Also set to Monday at 6:30 p.m. is a 4-5A rematch — No. 29 Walker (11-20) vs. fourth-seeded Zachary (25-8) at 6:30 p.m. at Zachary Youth Park.
“Randy (Sandifer, Walker coach) and I talked and we decided to just do this,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “It’s a one-and-done. By playing Monday, whoever wins will have their pitching set for the weekend (regional best-of-three series)."
With the regional best-of-three games series looming on Friday/Saturday for teams in nonselect Class 5A to 2A, a significant number of teams are opting to play Monday, instead of the traditional Tuesday date.
The storyline is different for the area’s top-seeded select schools — Catholic High (24-9) of Division I, University High (24-7) and The Dunham School (24-7) of Division III. The three teams must wait another week to play their quarterfinal series. Class 2A Doyle (23-10), seeded second in Class 2A, is the highest area seed on a nonselect bracket.
Though some coaches would rather meet a team they do not know, Fisher and Keowen like playing a familiar foe. EAHS beat Dutchtown the first time they played 6-2 and then lost 3-1 to the Griffins.
Like Keowen, Fisher is comfortable with the set-up, even though his team lost to Walker 7-2 to open 4-5A play and then beat the Wildcats 6-1 in the second round.
“A couple of years ago, we drew Terrebonne in the first round and it was a 1-0 game,” Fisher said. “I think part of the reason for that was that we played a team we did not know much about. That isn’t the case here. We know what to expect from each other. Whoever wins moves on.”
Other match-ups
Ninth-seeded Live Oak (23-10) is another 4-5A team set to face a familiar foe, just not one from District 4-5A.
The Eagles host No. 24 Hahnville (13-17) at 5 p.m. Monday. Live Oak beat HHS 6-5 in a nondistrict game on March 23.
The Division IV best-of-three series between No. 15 Lafayette Christian and second-seeded Ascension Catholic is unique for a couple of reasons.
The best-of-three series will start Wednesday with games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Regira Field in Donaldsonville. ACHS is the defending Division IV champion in baseball. LCA won the Division IV football title game match-ups between the two schools the last two years.