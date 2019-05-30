Brusly High pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux has been selected as the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year. Comeaux, who led the Panthers to a 35-2 record and the Class 3A title, is the first Brusly player to win the Gatorade honor.
The right-hander finished 25-1 with a 0.56 earned run average. She struck out 288 batters against just 14 walks in 163 innings pitched. Comeaux allowed just 57 hits and tossed three no-hitters. At the plate, the three-time first-team all-state selection batted .500 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBI and a .922 slugging percentage.
Winning the Louisiana Gatorade honor makes Comeaux, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, eligible to win Gatorade’s National Player of the Year honor that will be announced in June.
“Mary-Cathryn is an extremely hard worker with great attention to detail,” said Beau Bouvier, head coach of Brusly High in a press release. “She understands spins, counts and hitter placement. She is a competitor, but has great composure at the plate and on the mound.”
The Gatorade honor recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Comeaux has maintained a weighted 4.09 GPA in the classroom. She was a member of the Brusly High student council, has volunteered locally as part of fundraising campaigns to benefit cancer research, and she has donated her time as a youth softball coach. She also received The Advocate's Girls Athlete of the Year award last week.
Comeaux joins recent Gatorade Louisiana Softball Players of the Year Kennedy Hebert (2017-18, Morgan City High School), Emma Callie (EC) Delafield (2016-17, North DeSoto High School), Jensen Howell (2015-16, Menard), Kara Gremillion (2014-15, St. Amant High School) and Katie Brignac (2013-14, John Curtis Christian School) on a distinguished list.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Comeaux also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.