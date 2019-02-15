Logan Lewis did not think she would like throwing the shot put, even though it was something her older brother was doing.
That changed one fateful summer, thanks to one very big meet.
“I was 10 and I got the chance to go to the AAU Nationals in New Orleans,” Lewis said. “I had no idea what to expect. I finished 10th in my age group, even though I hurt my ankle. After that, I knew shot put was my thing.”
Lewis, now a senior at Baton Rouge High, continues to not only do her thing but do it well. The Southern Mississippi signee has the top entry mark in the Division I shot put going into Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor championships at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House.
Competition for schools/competitors in Divisions I-II begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with field events, including Lewis taking her turns in the shot put ring. Running events start at 2 p.m.
Some competitors dislike competing in the early part of meet. But not Lewis, who said she would rather compete than wait around. That logic makes sense because in some ways, Saturday’s meet provides a moment Lewis has waited for.
Over the years, she has battled with two of the area’s best throwers, former Zachary star Kristian Jackson and ex-Live Oak standout Ashley Davis, who both are competing now for Southeastern Louisiana University.
Lewis enters the meet with the top entry mark of 43 feet, 6¾ inches in the shot put, which is nearly four feet better than the next closest entrant, teammate Laila Guy.
Lewis, who bested Jackson last spring to win the Class 5A outdoor shot put, has a specific goal in mind — the meet record of 46-1¾ Jackson set in 2017. There are other goals, too.
“I use the indoor season as a way to gauge how well I can do outdoors,” Lewis said. “The better I throw indoors, the chances are I will do even better than that outdoors.”
Lewis said she put more emphasis on weightlifting and perfecting her technique in the offseason. She also still watches her older brother, Logan, a former Catholic High standout who now competes for Southern University. In fact, she was watching him compete Friday at LSU’s Twilight meet also held at the Maddox Field House.
“I would like to get in a good throw early and then build on it from there,” Lewis said.