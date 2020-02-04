Every team has a different story entering the girls soccer playoffs. And while no local team grabbed a playoff seeding higher than third, the chance for a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer tournament is certainly no pipe dream.
“We have a talented team, but also a young team,” St. Joseph’s Academy coach Stephanie Broussard said. “The key to getting a high seed is setting your schedule so that you play all the top people, which we’ve done.
“Out of the top group, there is only one team, Mandeville, we did not either scrimmage or play. It’s all the usual teams you expect. Now it comes down to how well we perform when we face those teams in the playoffs.”
SJA (15-5-5) claimed the No. 5 seed to lead all local Division I teams. The Redstickers face the winner between No. 21 Destrehan and No. 12 West Monroe in the second round.
Two local teams claimed No. 3 seeds. University High (14-5-2), winner of two recent Division III titles, is No. 3 in Division III and faces the Leesville-Cecilia winner in the second round. UHS was a semifinalist a year ago. Episcopal (14-3-3) is third in Division IV and takes on the Westminister Christian-Menard winner.
Divisions I and III are most notable in terms of quantity. St. Michael (16-4-1) is fifth in Division III, followed by Parkview Baptist (17-1-2) at No. 6.
“This is a young team and I’m very pleased to be part of this, watching them develop and grow,” PBS coach Raphael Nunes said. “I think with us, St. Michael and University … it is a good group. And when you see Episcopal and St. Joseph’s in the other divisions and where they are (seeded), it’s impressive. I think this is an exciting time for girls soccer in Baton Rouge.”
In Division I, Dutchtown (11-5-3) is the ninth seed, while St. Amant (15-6-2) is seeded 11th.