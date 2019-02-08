Walker was up and down. Ultimately, Tiara Young turned it all around.
The LSU signee had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the fourth quarter as Walker overcame a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining to notch a 58-50 victory over Denham Springs on Friday night at DSHS.
Walker ended the game on an 18-0 run.
“Our coaches told us in a game like this every possession counts, and we had to make every possession count,” Young said. “No matter what, we’ve got to fight. This means everything. We played a great team and we came out and just played hard.”
Young finished with a game-high 35 points and 12 rebounds. She was surrounded by fans before she could leave the Hornsby gym floor and wound up posing for pictures with LSU coach Nikki Fargas, who was part of the large crowd on hand. With the win, Walker (29-4, 6-0) clinched the District 4-5A title.
The game had as many plot twists as an action movie. Walker trailed by 17 after one quarter; the Wildcats managed to tie it in the third quarter but did not take the lead until Young drove to the basket and drew a foul on DSHS guard Alexius Horne with 2:05 remaining. Young hit both free throws to make it 51-50.
Walker never trailed again and incredibly, Denham Springs (24-5, 5-1) did not score in the final five minutes. Horne, a Southeastern signee, led the Lady Jackets with 16 points. Tarondia Harold added 14 for Walker. Maddie Howell (11) and Desiree Jones (10) also scored in double figures for DSHS.
“It’s a game of possessions and once we got settled, we played the game we know how to,” said Hannah Jones, Walker's acting coach. “I think that is what I am the most proud of … us fighting back. We didn’t sulk when we were down. We said, 'We’ve got to keep pushing.' ”
Denham Springs raced out to an 8-0 lead, thanks in part to two 3-pointers by Howell. Walker struggled to find rhythm until Harold scored a putback with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.
One of Jones’ two first-half 3-pointers came with 10 seconds left in the opening quarter and gave the Lady Jackets a 21-4 lead.
A rainbow 3-pointer from the top of the key and two free throws by Young jump-started Walker's offense in the second quarter. While Walker had its issues with 2-of-12 shooting from the field in the first quarter, Denham Springs had its issues in the second period. The Lady Jackets had 12 second-quarter turnovers. WHS scored the final six points of the half and trailed 30-27 at halftime.
Walker scored 23 points in the second quarter and 20 in the fourth, with Young scoring 13 points in each period. She chose the driving lanes as opposed to jump shots, a change from the first game the teams played — a 66-60 win by Denham Springs in the Livingston Parish tourney.
Horne also used the driving lanes to get to the free throw line and scored nine third-quarter points for DSHS. Her coast-to-coast drive for a layup with 1:18 to go helped the home team take a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kate Thompson’s layup with 5:11 to go gave Denham Springs 50-40 lead and ended the Lady Jackets’ scoring. DSHS missed all six of its fourth-quarter free throws.
“They were good shots,” DSHS coach Blake Zito said of his team's offense. “Just like I feel like we deserved a lot of credit for the (win) in the parish tournament and how we played. I think they deserve credit tonight. Down 21-4, keeping their emotions in check.”