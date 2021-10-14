In order to be the best, you have to beat the best. It is often over-used sports cliché.
But with top-ranked University High (6-0, 3-0) facing No. 2 Madison Prep (6-0, 4-0) in the biggest District 7-3A game of the year, the old cliché fits nicely.
And so does the matchup of teams that top the LSWA's Class 3A poll. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Another key Week 7 showdown District 8-2A has Episcopal (5-1, 1-0) hosting The Dunham School (4-2, 1-0).
“Landry and I got to visit at the JV game and here’s the thing … this game is good for both teams,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “The goal for both teams is to extend our seasons as long as we can. This game helps can help us do that.”
The scenario Martin described played out last season. The Cubs beat Madison Prep 28-12. That loss provided the framework MPA needed to claim its first LHSAA Class 3A football title. U-High advanced to the Division II select semifinals.
“U-High is so disciplined and well coached to go along with the talent they have,” MPA coach Landry Williams said. “If you are not prepared and don’t execute well, they will expose you.
“After that loss last year, our approach changed. We were more focused and detail oriented.”
Martin praises Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss, a UL commitment and a four-year starter. Martin says Chriss should be getting national recruiting attention. Chriss leads the Chargers in rushing and passing.
U-High has a balanced attack with QB Blake Abney (783 yards passing) and Brian Beck (407 rushing yards). But the matchup within the matchup is the Cubs defense led by Austin and Jaiden Ausberry against Chriss and a retooled MPA offense that was able to oust traditional power St. Thomas More Week 1. On the flip side, the Chargers have 6-foot-7 defensive lineman Quency Wiggins.
“The goal for both of us to get better every week,” MPA’s Williams said. "This game should do that."
New year, parameters
A year ago, Episcopal shut out Dunham and advanced to the quarterfinals. Instead of seeking payback, Dunham coach Neil Weiner has watched the Knights’ rebuild.
“They graduated a lot of seniors, but the guys who were juniors have moved into new positions and making plays,” Weiner said. “It should be a typical, close Episcopal-Dunham game."
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois expects Dunham to be ready too. Dunham’s top rusher, Kalante Wilson (560 yards, 11 TDs), missed last year’s game with a knee injury. Also, Episcopal’s Ethan Carmouche has 653 yards rushing and 14 TDs.
“We’ve met every challenge so far. Now we’ll see how we match up with them,” Bourgeois said. “