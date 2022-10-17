After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved back to more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth.
Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
“It feels good to be playing against teams in our natural classification,” Foster said. “We were competitive in 2A, but we were a little outnumbered as far as bodies, especially when it came to district and playoff time. It feels good to be back in 1A.”
Against a difficult schedule, Kentwood is 6-1 overall and 1-0 in District 9-1A. The Kangaroos defeated 5A Walker20-19 in Week 4, and last week handed 4A McDonogh 35 a 29-12 loss, its second of the season.
The district schedule heats up this week when Kentwood plays at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1, 1-0), one of the top-rated teams in the select Division IV ratings.
A week later, Kentwood travels back to the Baton Rouge area to renew one of Class 1A’s top rivalries when it plays at Southern Lab.
“They’re doing a real good job at Slaughter,” Foster said. “They’re a new program and exceeding all expectations so we’ve got a big game this week. We’ve been breaking down film and its going to be tough.”
Foster pointed out that his team needs to focus on Slaughter, and not be caught looking ahead to Southern Lab. It’s a rivalry that has personal connections for Foster, who was hired at Kentwood by former principal Ann Smith. Now a retired school educator, Smith currently represents the 5th Congressional District as a member of Southern University’s board of supervisors.
Smith’s ties to both Kentwood and Southern Lab add an extra layer to the rivalry.
“We always look forward to playing Southern Lab because she’s one of our big supporters,” Foster said. “She supports Southern, too, but we want to make her happy. We’ve got to beat Southern Lab for Mrs. Smith.”
The district title will be on the line when Kentwood, Southern Lab and Slaughter take turns playing each other over the last three weeks of the season. If Kentwood prevails, it will likely behind a rushing attack that has been the team’s strength so far.
Foster credits the success to an offensive line that features four juniors — James McKnight, Edwin Wilson, Israel Norman and Jay Smith — and freshman Chris Smith. The line has allowed first-year quarterback Germarcus Wilson time to get comfortable while opening holes for running backs Sean Burton and Kevonte Carter.
Defensively, lineman La’Mikal Callahan sets the tone for Kentwood, which still has a chance to achieve all of its goals.
“We’ve been running the ball to try and set up our passing game so its been a real good season for us so far,” Foster said.” We’ve played a tough schedule, but we’re 6-1. We can’t be in a better position.”