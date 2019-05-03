Forecasts calling for rain and thunder storms prompted the LHSAA to change up Saturday’s schedule for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track & Field meet.
All field events except the javelin and discus will be contested inside LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House starting at noon. Running events for the meet that features boys and girls teams in Class 3A, 4A and 5A have been moved up 90 minutes to 1 p.m. Runners also will compete in combined distance-race heats on the Bernie Moore Stadium track.
“We had a meeting with the LSU coaches around noon, talked about it and then hammered out this schedule,” LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell said. "Our hope is to get everything in."
The running events will begin with the 4x800-meter relays. The remaining field events with start at 3:45 p.m. with the javelin.
MacDowell reiterated that a lightning strike within eight miles of the track will force a 30-minute delay on outdoor events.