The march to the Superdome for a Louisiana high school football state championship starts Sunday when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association unveils its playoff brackets for the 2020 season.

The pairings will be revealed during the LHSAA's Prep Pairing Show on Cox Sports Television starting at 11 a.m.

Fambrough: Football playoff pairings announcement latest step in fall seasons we hope to complete They say life is a marathon, not a sprint. Well ... I am ready to kick 2020 and the novel coronavirus pandemic to the curb.

You can keep up with the pairings as they are revealed in the live module below.

Can't see live updates below? Click here.