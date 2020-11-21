UniversityVsSTM.34

University High players gather around their State Champions trophy after a win against St. Thomas More during an Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic Division II championship football game Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

The march to the Superdome for a Louisiana high school football state championship starts Sunday when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association unveils its playoff brackets for the 2020 season. 

The pairings will be revealed during the LHSAA's Prep Pairing Show on Cox Sports Television starting at 11 a.m.

You can keep up with the pairings as they are revealed in the live module below. 

Can't see live updates below? Click here.

View comments