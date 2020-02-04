LSU freshman Kiya Johnson continues to rack up weekly conference honors.
The 17-year-old was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row for her performance in LSU’s loss to Alabama.
Two weeks ago, Johnson was also named the SEC Gymnast of the Week.
In the 196.425-196.775 loss to the Crimson Tide, Johnson scored 39.600 in the all-around, with a career-high 9.95 on vault, career-high 9.875 on bars and matched her career-high 9.975 on floor.
Through five meets this season, Johnson owns 12 individual titles — three in the all-around, three on vault, four on floor and two on beam.
“Personally, I just tried to stay positive throughout the whole meet, because it’s obviously hard to start not great on the first event,” Johnson said. “I just try to always stay positive. I did have a little wobble and mishap on beam and I tried to finish strong on floor.”
Edney still limited
Senior Kennedi Edney was out two events for LSU’s loss to Alabama because of an elbow injury suffered at practice Thursday. The Tigers will probably take the same precautions with Edney going into this week, co-head coach Jay Clark said.
Clark reiterated the elbow injury is not serious, but there is still no sense in risking further injury.
Edney only competed on the beam and floor exercise against Alabama for scores of 9.875 and 9.725.
Her loss was truly felt on vault, an event in which co-coach D-D Breaux has mentioned being worried about as far as depth.
With Edney and junior Sarah Edwards both out on vault, freshman Lexie Nibbs and sophomore Rebecca D’Antonio competed against Alabama. Freshman Alyona Shchennikova stepped up in Edney’s spot on the uneven bars.
“There’s not whole lot that has changed in terms of our injury situation,” Clark said. “We know that Sarah Edwards and Kennedi are going to be back, but I don’t know that they are going to be back in time to do anything this week, but with the idea that hopefully by the time that we’re back in the PMAC against Kentucky, we’re back to almost a full complement of our athletes.
“If we can get (Kennedi) back to a pain free situation where she’s not having to think about it, you don’t want to get in the business before the midpoint of the season of having to manage pain. If we can get her back to a place where she was a couple of weeks ago, then that’s what we need to do.”
LSU falls to No. 9
After the loss to Alabama, the Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines both passed the Tigers in the national rankings. LSU now sits at No. 9 with an average score of 196.645.
LSU is one of four SEC teams in the top-10 — Florida (No. 2, 197.594), Alabama (No. 7, 196.694) and Georgia (No. 10, 196.460) are the others. Oklahoma holds the top spot with an average of 197.763.
Individually, Johnson is ranked No. 2 in the nation on floor and vault and No. 5 in the all-around. Edney sits at No. 9 in vault, No. 9 on balance beam and No. 6 in the all-around.
The Tigers return to action 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a three-team meet against Oregon State and Arizona State at Corvallis, Oregon.