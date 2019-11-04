Divisions I-II
1, St. Joseph’s Academy (26-14): The Redstickers of Division I, District 3 edged up in the power rankings to No. 6, thanks to a tough schedule and appear set for another solid playoff run.
2, Dutchtown (32-7): A win over East Ascension to conclude Division I, District 4 play may be the push the Griffins need to excel in the playoffs, where they are seeded No. 4.
3, St. Amant (19-14) and East Ascension (29-11): Two more Division I, District 4 teams who are looking to make their mark in the playoffs later this week.
5, Lee (32-3): The Patriots claimed a No. 6 playoff seed and lead the area’s Division II contingent.
On the outside looking in: Central, McKinley, Madison Prep.
Division III and below
1, Parkview Baptist (30-10): The fourth-seeded Eagles of Division IV finished the year off by winning three of four games at Dunham’s Skeleton Classic.
2, Dunham (32-6) and University (29-10): These two teams complete the impressive Division IV, District 3 trio. Dunham is seeded fourth going into the playoffs, while U-High is the No. 5 seed.
4, St. Michael (21-15): It took some time for the Division III Warriors to do their reset with a new lineup. But now they are playing their best all year.
5, Ascension Catholic (18-15): The Bulldogs are the highest seeded local team in Division V and are part of a large group of local teams bound for the Division V playoffs.
On the outside looking in: Catholic-PC, The Brighton School.