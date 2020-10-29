Denham Springs at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: Denham Springs 0-4, 0-1 in District 4-5A
LAST WEEK: Denham Springs lost to Central 30-22; Zachary beat Live Oak 45-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DENHAM SPRINGS: WR Preston Holwager, OL Tyler Kimble, DB Troy Golmond, NG Chris Smith; ZACHARY: OL Darrell Cain, RB Connor Wisham, LB Eumari Sibley, LB Dylan Matthews.
NOTEWORTHY: Denham Springs leads the all-time series 16-15-0, which dates back to 1959, but Zachary has won nine straight … Zachary’s Wisham leads all area 5A/4A scorers with 10 TDs and 60 points.
Dunham at Episcopal
7 p.m. at Episcopal
RECORDS: Dunham 1-2, 0-0 in District 8-2A; Episcopal 4-0, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Dunham did not play; Episcopal beat Capitol 50-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: OL Camden Holmes, DB Jordan Melara, LB Johnny Green, QB Hayden Hand; EPISCOPAL: TE/DE Taylor Pontif, OG Adam Azmeh, LB Tristan Rigby, K/P Parker Sanchez.
NOTEWORTHY: Dunham has four straight wins in this series and has won five of the last six … Episcopal’s Ryan Armwood has 567 rushing yards and 13 total TDs … The Knights are ranked seventh in Class 2A and have scored 50 or more points in their last two games.
East Ascension at Byrd
7 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium-Shreveport
RECORDS: East Ascension 2-2; C.E. Byrd 4-0
LAST WEEK: East Ascension lost to Catholic 35-0; Byrd beat Parkway 42-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: DB Justin Walker, RB Kendall Washington, LB Blake Thompson, LB Marcellus Taylor; BYRD: RB Jason Little, QB Lake Lambert, LB Junior Brown.
NOTEWORTHY: The two teams met in 2014 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, with Byrd claiming a 37-20 win in a game also played at Hedges Stadium … Little ran for 3 TDs last week and is Byrd’s top rusher … Trey Dunn has 357 passing yards for EAHS.
Northeast at Port Allen
7 p.m. at PAHS
RECORDS: Northeast 3-0, 0-0 in District 8-2A; Port Allen 3-1, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Northeast did not play; Port Allen beat East Feliciana 28-6.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHEAST: QB DJ Taylor, WR Jerome Thompson, LB Braylon Welch, C Riley Bernard; PORT ALLEN: WR/DB Mekyle Franklin, QB/DB Jacoby Howard, RB/LB Jordan Antoine, RB/LB Christian Gantt.
NOTEWORTHY: Northeast’s Taylor is the son of the school’s long-time track coach Darren Taylor … Port Allen has three straight wins and relies on multiple two-way performers, a group that includes Franklin and Howard.
St. Amant at Woodlawn
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: St. Amant 4-0, 1-0 in District 5-5A; Woodlawn 1-1, 1-0
LAST WEEK: St. Amant beat McKinley 28-0; Woodlawn beat Dutchtown 26-24
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AMANT: DL Aiden Borne, DB Rantrell Gordan, OG Jacob McCaskill, WR Noah Louque; WOODLAWN: DL Devyn Jones, DL Eddie Powell, OL Tim Bennett, OL Roy Brackens.
NOTEWORTHY: Game features two of the area’s top QBs in St. Amant’s Cole Poirrier (960 yards, 12 TDs) and Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins (571 yards, 6 TDs) … Pivotal District 5-5A game for both teams.
Scotlandville at Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: Scotlandville 4-0, 1-0 in District 4-5A; Central 4-0, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Scotlandville beat Walker 54-15; Central beat Denham Springs 30-22.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SCOTLANDVILLE: QB C’Zavian Teasett, OL Stephen Lathers, LB Steven Jackson, DT Daryleon Wilson; CENTRAL: DL Tyler Scott, DB Caleb Ward, WR Malik Hilliard.
NOTEWORTHY: Scotlandville’s Teasett (736 yards, 10 TDs) and Seift of Central (506 yards, 7 TDs) help lead their respective teams into a key District 4-5A game … Scotlandville is ranked No. 9 among Class 5A schools.