Football

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A-4A

Denham Springs (5-5A) at Franklinton (8-4A)

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (6-3A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)

Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Dunham (6-2A)

Capitol (6-2A) vs. Willow School (9-4A) at Tad Gormley

West St. Mary (8-2A) vs. St. John (8-1A)

East Iberville (8-1A) at Baker (6-2A)

Friday

Class 5A-4A

East Jefferson (8-5A) at Central (4-5A)

E.D. White (8-3A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)

St. Thomas More (4-4A) vs. Catholic (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Scotlandville (4-5A) at West Monroe (2-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at Alexandria (2-5A)

Opelousas (5-4A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

Walker (5-5A) at Kentwood (9-1A)

Live Oak (5-5A) at St. Helena (7-2A)

Livonia (5-4A) at White Castle (8-1A)

Broadmoor (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium

West Feliciana (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Broadmoor

Plaquemine (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)

Northside (4-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)

Belaire (6-4A) at Brusly (6-4A)

Class 3A and below

Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at University (6-3A)

Jewel Sumner (7-3A) vs. East Feliciana (6-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

Port Allen (6-3A) at Episcopal (6-2A)

Fisher (9-2A) at Albany (7-3A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A) at Wilkinson County, Miss.

Ascension Christian (8-1A) at North Central (6-1A)

Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A) at Springfield (7-2A)

Southern Lab (9-1A) at Opelousas Catholic (6-1A)

Thrive Academy (9-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Boutte Stadium

Central Private (9-1A) at Northeast (6-2A)

Volleyball

Monday

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

West Feliciana at Baton Rouge Hig, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

University at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Walker at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Geo Next at Tara, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

False River at Northeast, 5 p.m.

West St. John at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Family Christian vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.

St. John at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Assumption at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Walker at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Zachary, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

East Iberville at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

Central at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Liberty, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Livonia, 6 p.m.

University at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Baker at Tara, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Port Allen at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Central at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Hammond at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Loranger at Walker, 6 p.m.

Zachary at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

West St. John at White Castle, 6 p.m.

