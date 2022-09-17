Football
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A-4A
Denham Springs (5-5A) at Franklinton (8-4A)
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (6-3A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)
Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Dunham (6-2A)
Capitol (6-2A) vs. Willow School (9-4A) at Tad Gormley
West St. Mary (8-2A) vs. St. John (8-1A)
East Iberville (8-1A) at Baker (6-2A)
Friday
Class 5A-4A
East Jefferson (8-5A) at Central (4-5A)
E.D. White (8-3A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)
St. Thomas More (4-4A) vs. Catholic (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Scotlandville (4-5A) at West Monroe (2-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at Alexandria (2-5A)
Opelousas (5-4A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
Walker (5-5A) at Kentwood (9-1A)
Live Oak (5-5A) at St. Helena (7-2A)
Livonia (5-4A) at White Castle (8-1A)
Broadmoor (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium
West Feliciana (6-4A) vs. Tara (6-4A) at Broadmoor
Plaquemine (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)
Northside (4-4A) at McKinley (6-4A)
Belaire (6-4A) at Brusly (6-4A)
Class 3A and below
Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at University (6-3A)
Jewel Sumner (7-3A) vs. East Feliciana (6-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
Port Allen (6-3A) at Episcopal (6-2A)
Fisher (9-2A) at Albany (7-3A)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-1A) at Wilkinson County, Miss.
Ascension Christian (8-1A) at North Central (6-1A)
Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A) at Springfield (7-2A)
Southern Lab (9-1A) at Opelousas Catholic (6-1A)
Thrive Academy (9-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Boutte Stadium
Central Private (9-1A) at Northeast (6-2A)
Volleyball
Monday
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
West Feliciana at Baton Rouge Hig, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
University at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Walker at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Geo Next at Tara, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
False River at Northeast, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Family Christian vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 6 p.m.
St. John at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Catholic-PC at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Assumption at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Walker at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at Zachary, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
East Iberville at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Central at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Liberty, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Livonia, 6 p.m.
University at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Baker at Tara, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Port Allen at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Central at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Hammond at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Walker, 6 p.m.
Zachary at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
West St. John at White Castle, 6 p.m.