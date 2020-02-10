Any time a team enters the playoffs seeded outside the top 10, the tag underdog goes with the territory. The 24th-seeded McKinley boys and No. 19 Lee girls are looking to claim some new territory as the LHSAA’s soccer playoffs continue.
Berths in the LHSAA’s Division II quarterfinals are the goal for the two teams with special stories that included some different kinds of hardships for the Baton Rouge area’s lowest remaining seeds in the soccer playoffs.
"We had to forfeit that first game after a schedule mixup with officials," first-year McKinley coach Jared Shaw said. "At first, I didn't know how good we would be. We won two before Christmas and seven straight since then.
"These guys are awesome. The plan is to play our game and impose our will. If we can do that, I like our chances."
But since an early season forfeit to East Ascension, the Panthers (9-1) have gone unbeaten, including a 3-1 road win over Ouachita Parish to open the playoffs. McKinley travels to play eighth-seeded Helen Cox (12-3) in a regional match set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Lee girls (8-13-3) got off to a fast start before enduring a seven-game losing streak and a string of injuries that left them with as little as one reserve for multiple games. But Lee edged district rival Woodlawn 2-1 to advance to the regional round for the third straight year. The Patriots travel to Shreveport to play third-seeded Caddo Magnet (15-4-4) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Hedges Stadium, seeking their first quarterfinal berth.
“There for a while, it was rough,” first-year Lee coach Melissa Easley said. “Some games we only had one starter out and others we had as many as three. There were some games where we didn’t have any subs to put in. That new LHSAA rule that doesn’t allow freshmen who come in from other attendance zones to play anything other than JV really hurt us depth-wise.
“We know we’re definitely the underdogs. Caddo Magnet is an established program that has been around for years. We have played better. And we’ve been watching film and working on a game plan that we hope gives us the best chance to win.”
Easley credits goalkeeper Lauren Dengler for her role in keeping the Patriots within striking distance of many opponents. Lester Rodriguez and Dyoser Allen help lead Lee.
Local games
Episcopal hosts a soccer playoff doubleheader Tuesday that includes one all-local matchup. Meanwhile, two other local teams will play each other.
The third-seeded Episcopal girls (14-3-3) host No. 14 Menard of Alexandria (12-11-1) at 3:30 p.m. in Division IV, followed by the top-seeded EHS boys (12-4-3) facing No. 17 Dunham (10-11-0), immediately following.
Also, third-seeded Catholic (11-3-2) hosts District 5 rival Baton Rouge High (13-6-6) for a Division I contest at 5:30 p.m.