Executing a game plan regardless of who is playing a pivotal position is the pedigree of championship program.
With freshman Whitney Hart in a lead role, third-seeded Liberty covered that point and scored plenty of others, notching a 68-30 victory over local rival University High in Division II quarterfinal girls action Thursday night at Liberty.
“My team had my back the entire game and hyped me up the whole way,” Hart said. “Our captains came to me and told me what areas we needed help in. I tried to pick it up.”
The 6-foot Hart scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Patriots (21-6), the two-time reigning Division II LHSAA champions. Liberty advances to play No. 2 Ursuline, a 68-35 winner of De La Salle, in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Defensive pressure was again at the heart of the Patriots’ attack. They forced 11 first-quarter turnovers. With junior Ceara Myers was saddled with three early fouls, Hart stepped into the spotlight.
Hart made spins moves in the post look easy and scored on multiple putbacks around the basket.
Anniah Holliday (12 points) and Haley Franklin (11) were the other leaders for Liberty. Nya Miller scored 12 points for sixth-seeded U-High (12-7), which saw its string of seven straight final four berths end.
After Miller drove coast to coast and hit a short jumper in the lane, U-High led 6-2 with 5:08 left in the first quarter. The Cubs only one more point in the period.
UHS did not score another field goal until Jada Latore’s layup with 4:03 remaining in the half. In between, the Patriots scored 28 of next 29 points.
By scoring 14 of the final 18 points in the half, the Cubs did get closer. A putback by Latore cut the Liberty lead to 13 at 34-21 by halftime. U-High scored just nine second-half points.
“They did an excellent job putting a lot of pressure on us,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “Valencia (Wilson, Liberty) does such a great job with her girls. They execute and play with a lot of confidence. When a team does those things, they can go a long way.”
It is the fifth straight final four for Wilson and the Patriots.
“I am not surprised,” Wilson said when asked about Hart’s effort. “I think Whitney Hart is going to be a great player. You expect great players to play well in big games."