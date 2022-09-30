A malfunctioning scoreboard before kickoff of Friday night's game at Guy Otwell Stadium could’ve been an ominous sign for Port Allen in its District 6-3A opener.
While the Pelicans offense struggled, University Lab took control in the third quarter with four touchdowns, coasting to 45-6 win in Port Allen.
How it was won
After the U-High defense forced Port Allen (2-3, 0-1) to punt, Seth Gale returned the punt for a touchdown to put the Cubs ahead 6-0.
Port Allen’s defense forced U-High to punt later in the first quarter, but a Pelicans player in punt coverage inadvertently touched the ball and the Cubs (3-2, 2-0) recovered.
That set up the visiting team on the Port Allen 29-yard line. The Cubs capped that drive with Riley Small’s 3-yard plunge, extending the lead to 12-0.
U-High went up 18-0 near the end of the first half on Blake Abney’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Trip Singer.
Abney started the second half where he left off, throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Granville Anderson.
Small scored his second touchdown of the night, this one from 5 yards away, to put the Cubs ahead 32-0 in the third quarter.
Later, Port Allen quarterback Jarius Wright's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage. U-High defensive lineman Alec Haynes intercepted the pass and returned it 19 yards for a score.
Sage Lockett picked off a pass and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown with less than five minutes left in the game for Port Allen’s only score.
Player of the game
Blake Abney, University: Abney completed 17 of 21 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Garrett Graves replaced Abney in the second half and tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Trushaad Bush in the third quarter.
They said it
U-High coach Andy Martin: “We started out a little slow, but I felt like after the half we kind of got geared in and really started playing hard — and it wasn't that we weren't playing hard in the beginning. We just were making stupid mistakes. Then we kind of got it going — and look, give them (Port Allen) credit. They played hard. They played hard the entire game.”
Port Allen coach Don Gibson: “When you play a good opponent like that, you have to make sure you limit the mistakes, and at the start of the game, we made too many mistakes. Two special-teams mistakes that basically led to two touchdowns. I thought in the first half, we played good defense. We gave ourselves a chance. But when you’re playing a good football team like that, you have to be able to do some things offensively to move the ball.”
Notable
- Port Allen was without starting quarterback Darius Harris, who suffered an injury in last week’s game against Episcopal.
- Seven different U-High receivers caught a pass in Friday's win.
- The Cubs held Port Allen to fewer than 75 yards of total offense.