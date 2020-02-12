The No. 6 Parkview Baptist (18-1-2) girls soccer team needed a penalty shootout to defeat No. 11 DeRidder in the regional round of the LHSAA Division III playoffs Wednesday.
With the match scoreless after extra time, Parkview’s Kaitlyn Parker converted her penalty kick to help the Eagles advance to the quarterfinals against district rival No. 3 U-High (15-5-2).
DeRidder (15-11) coach Stephen Martinez said his team focused on trying to keep possession and be aggressive defensively, and Parkview coach Raphael Nunes felt both teams were nervous on the ball and tried to force long balls into the defense.
With both DeRidder and Parkview playing a defensive, counter-attacking style, neither team was able to keep possession deep in the opposition’s half of the field in either regulation or extra time. Once the final whistle blew, the two sides lined up to take penalty kicks to see who advanced.
“I told them, ‘Girls, we can’t wake up tomorrow and say we could’ve done this, we could’ve done that. Today is the only day you’re going to live today, do it now,’” Nunes said.
Nunes made the decision to place his captain and attacking midfielder Sydney Charles in goal. The decision paid off immediately as Charles blocked Annabelle Fisher’s shot.
Parkview’s Anna Kate Smith converted her attempt, followed by Charles, who also made her penalty kick. DeRidder’s next two penalty kicks sailed high over goal, and Parker sealed the win with a successful penalty.
“I think they we gave them a little more than they expected, and I’m proud of the girls,” Martinez said. “Overall, we did a good job. Good luck to the Parkview team, hopefully they keep on going.”
PARKVIEW 2, TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 0: In the second game of the night, No. 6 Parkview (20-4-1) defeated No. 11 Teurlings Catholic in the regional round of the Division III boys’ soccer playoffs.
Forward Andrew Aucoin led the Eagles with both goals. His first goal came in the 39th minute off a long ball into the box that bounced around before Aucoin knocked it in. Then in the 55th minute, Aucoin shot from the left side of the 18-yard box and placed the ball in the upper 90 of the right side of goal.
“What he can do is, it’s unbelievable,” said Parkview coach Roger Charcap. “We see some of the touches he’s just taking, but he’s such a threat teams prepare to deal with him but forget we have some other weapons as well.”
Teurlings (8-9-5) created opportunities late, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Parkview moves on to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of No. 3 Lusher (17-2-4) and No. 14 DeRidder (17-5-3).