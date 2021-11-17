It’s Sunday evening in the Weiner household and Dunham School football coach Neil Weiner is watching game film of this week’s opponent, St. Charles Catholic, on his laptop.
Seated in an adjacent chair is Weiner’s son Matthew — a senior two-way starter at wide receiver/safety — watching film on his laptop, jotting down notes on St. Charles’ offense that could not only benefit his own play, but that of the Tigers’ defense.
“He’s doing all of that on his own,” Neil said.
This is commonplace for a father and son, coach and player, where they’ve literally been almost inseparable in a relationship revolving around three major principles: faith, family and football.
It is also a bond Neil first enjoyed with his father, Dale Weiner, while at Catholic High, a connection that’s been extended a generation to Neil and Matthew who have relished the same special moments during their time together at Dunham.
There is a sense of finality that neither looks forward to when No. 6 Dunham (8-3) visits No. 3 St. Charles (8-0) in a Division III state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday in LaPlace.
“I always cherish it, I’ve always enjoyed it,” Matthew said of playing for his father. “We understand that regardless there’s not even a month left whether we win or lose. I haven’t tried to think anything of it because it’s so special right now and our team’s more focused on winning.”
There was no more fulfilling stage in his life than when Neil played tight end at Catholic (1992-95) for his father, a legendary coach who retired in 2016 as the state’s seventh winningest coach with 317 wins in 36 years, including 282 victories in 30 years at Catholic.
Neil followed in his father’s coaching footsteps, coaching three years as freshman coach at Catholic, before embarking on a 25-year journey in the profession that includes the last 17 as head coach at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Zachary and Dunham, where he’s in his eighth season.
Matthew has given his father indications the family’s coaching legacy may extend to a third generation.
“All along I knew I wanted to coach,” Neil said. “I think Matthew has said at times he wants to coach. He’s a super bright kid with a great personality, he’s a great leader. He’d be great as a coach, but he’d be great doing anything else he wanted to do.”
Keeping their run as coach-player together for another week is of paramount importance to Matthew, who’s evolved into a two-way starter as a junior and was selected the team’s offensive MVP at wide receiver last year.
In his final season, Matthew’s elevated his game with 29 receptions for 437 yards and four TDs on offense. On defense, where’s transitioned from linebacker to safety, he’s registered 60 tackles, 5 ½ stops for loss with six interceptions, the kind of production that’s made his head coach, or this case, his father proud.
“I still remember hugging my dad on the field after my last game, just knowing that’s it and he was never going to coach me again,” Neil said. “Matthew’s been on the sideline for pretty much every game I’ve coach since he’s been alive. Whenever this season comes to an end, I know that’s going to be a very difficult thing to come to grips with.”