There’s no time like the present to put together the best match of a season, and the Baton Rouge High volleyball team did just that when it visited Central on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs looked poised in winning the match 25-21, 25-18 and 25-21.
Baton Rouge (13-13, 3-5) came into the match rated no. 19 in the unofficial LHSAA power rankings and has won six of its last seven matches. Central (13-5, 4-3) is rated eighth but saw its six-match winning streak against the Bulldogs come to an end.
“It’s a huge win for us in this part of our season. It's a very big win,” Baton Rouge coach Dayna Kohn said. “All props to Central. They’re very disciplined, well-coached and they keep their composure, but our girls did exactly what we worked on in practice, and came out and executed when they needed to.”
Niya Wilson led the Baton Rouge attack with 15 kills, seven digs and three aces. Perri Evans (eight kills) and Jordan Wheeler (seven kills, two blocks) also came up big.
Central, which won 3-1 at Baton Rouge High on Sept. 30, held leads in the first and third sets but was unable to close out either one.
Jaida Alvin topped Central with 13 kills and six digs, and Maggie Tullier added seven kills. Autumn Vessier steadied the defense with eight digs and had 19 assists.
“We are coming off of fall break, and I think we were sleeping a little bit,” Central coach Michele LeBouef said. “I don’t think we were 100% ready to put our nose down and play, and it is what it is. Baton Rouge High played well.”
In the opening set, Mirakle Sampson and Londyn Dixon had kills as Central moved out to a 10-5 lead. Baton Rouge battled back to tie the score 12-12, and a block and kill by Evans gave her team the lead for good. Two kills by Wilson and another by Mia Spears completed a 25-21 win.
The second set was tied 8-8 before Baton Rouge moved ahead. The Bulldogs eventually led 20-14 and went on to take a 25-18 win.
Central led the third set 17-12 but was unable to hold on. Baton Rouge rallied to force four ties, the last at 20-20, and then scored the last five points to win the match.
“We have a very strong 29th-ranked team,” Kohn said. “We did a very good job of executing our game plan today.”