Joel Williams launched seamlessly into a narrative about former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu when asked who his favorite player was when he was growing up.
Williams glanced over at teammate Major Burns, knowing what his response would be. “Tim Tebow,” Burns said in a tone slightly above a whisper.
“You have to understand … he (Burns) was a quarterback first,” Williams said with a smile. “But it is all good.”
Things are good for the Madison Prep duo, both four-star recruits for 2020 as defensive backs, according to 247sports, and eager to prove their game is about more than recruiting lists and summer camps prowess.
The two players keep a watchful eye on Charger teammates going through a series of drills on an open field located behind Memorial Stadium. Burns and Williams understand the process. They are keenly aware people have eyes on them.
Burns committed to LSU earlier this month, using a powerful video that paid tribute to his late father. The rangy 6-foot-2, 176-pound Burns is rated No. 4 Louisiana prospect by 247sports. The only local player rated above him is University High defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, who decommitted for LSU earlier this year but remains high on the Tigers’ wish list. Roy is rated No. 2 behind wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, another LSU commitment, of New Iberia’s Westgate High.
Williams (6-1, 180) decommitted from Florida, but remains locked in a group of SEC schools that includes the Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, etc. He is currently the No. 11 prospect on the Louisiana list. He is the counsin of LSU DB Kristian Fulton.
“I want to wrap it (recruiting process) up as soon as possible,” Williams said. “It needs to be done before the season starts.”
For the MPA coach Landry Williams, the two players are bonus boys, players versatile enough to play offense, defense and special teams as Madison Prep looks to have its best Class 3A season yet. After finishing as the 2A runner-up in 2016, the Chargers have had an apprenticeship in 3A, sharing a district with two-time defending Division II champion University and 2017 3A champion West Feliciana. A year ago, No, 26 seed MPA advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Eunice.
“When you see SEC schools coming by our school and it makes you raise your level of play and awareness of what is going on around you,” Landry Williams said. “They understand expectations after going to camps at places like LSU and Alabama. They understand what it takes now to get on the field on that level.
“To me, it’s no surprise that they went to the camps and did the things they have done. They are so coachable and knowledgeable. They are my bonus guys because they can do some much. There are days when I put them on offense, just to see how other guys are developing."
Burns and Joel Williams are motivated by the past in striking ways. Both were ineligible as freshmen because they lived outside Madison Prep ftraditional attendance zone. But they watched as the Chargers finished as the 2A runner-up to Sterlington.
“We want to get a (championship) ring and it will take everybody to do it,” Joel Williams said. “There’s no such thing as two-man team in football. We all have to be on the same page as a team. That means we all have to get on the playbook, know it and work together.”
The motivation for Burns goes beyond football. His father, Tony, died suddenly last July. Tony Burns battled sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease, and contracted pneumonia. Burns grew up near LSU and attended Tiger baseball games from time to time when his mother, Choretta, garnered tickets through her job. Never a child to watch cartoons, Choretta Burns said it was not unusual to find Major watching ESPN as a five-year-old. Now he shares a family leadership role with older brother Dakota, a BRCC student who graduated from Baton Rouge High.
“Me and my family are going through some things and I feel like we need to go through them together,” Burns said. “LSU has got a great coaching staff. I’m all the way bought in and ready to work. It’s been tough, but we’re strong and God has put us in good position to succeed.”
The task for Landry Williams is putting Burns and Joel Williams in the proper positions. Burns is expected to play some quarterback and wide receiver along with multiple defensive back roles. As a junior, he caught five touchdown passes, had 47 tackles, eight pass break-ups, five tackles for loss and one interception.
Joel Williams also will play both DB positions, receiver and a little running back, including Wildcat quarterback formations. He had 10 TD catches, 35 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and three interception last fall.
“We’ll do whatever it takes,” Burns added.