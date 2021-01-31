Offense
Outstanding Offensive Player: Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep
Whatever the Chargers needed, Chriss typically delivered on the way to the LHSAA’s Class 3A title, the first football crown in school history. The title-game MVP passed for 2,005 yards and 25 TDs along with 897 yards rushing and 16 TDs.
Shazz Preston
Wide receiver, St. James
Top 2022 recruit helped SJHS to the Class 3A quarterfinals with 50 catches for 865 yards and 9 TDs.
Tyrell Raby
Wide receiver, Madison Prep
Memphis signee was a versatile performer who finished with 29 catches for 629 yards and 10 TDs.
Aeneaus Lemay
Wide receiver, West Feliciana
Put together a breakout season for the Class 3A Saints with 42 catches for 770 yards and 9 TDs.
Andrew Bonaventure
Offensive line, Catholic-PC
Paved the way for a prolific option offense that averaged 280 yards rushing and over 30 points a game.
Alex Goldberg
Offensive line, University
Was a constant force propelling a UHS offense that utilized several schemes and multiple players.
Ronald Harris
Offensive line, Madison Prep
Was a two-way starter for the Class 3A champions and emerged as the top lead blocker on offense.
Adam Azmeh
Offensive line, Episcopal
Weighs under 200 pounds but helped drive an offense that had 3,000 yards and averaged 40 points a game.
Jaquon Jones
Offensive line, St. James
Southern University commitment led the way for a physical offensive line, tallying 47 pancake blocks.
Ra’Saun Storks
Running back, Lutcher
Top rusher in District 9-3A averaged 10.5 yards per carry and finished with 1,555 yards with 22 TDs.
Ryan Armwood
Running back, Episcopal
Was the big playmaker for the Division II quarterfinalists with 989, a 9.6 per carry average and 22 TDs.
Lutrell Pruitt
Running back, Southern Lab
Helped the Kittens advance to the Division IV quarterfinals with 1,446 yards rushing and 18 TDs.
Matthew Langlois
Athlete, Catholic-PC
The LSU signee did it all — scored 24 total TDs, rushed for 1,035 yards, had over 400 return yards and 75 tackles.
Alec Mahler
Kicker, St. James
Converted four of six field goals with a long of 43 yards and also made all 39 of his PAT kicks for the Wildcats.
Defense
Outstanding Defensive Player: Sai’vion Jones, St. James
Jones was a dominant force for the second straight season, earning Class 3A All-State MVP honors after leading the Wildcats to the quarterfinals. The LSU commitment finished with 75 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 23 QB hurries.
Quency Wiggins
Defensive lineman, Madison Prep
Another top 2022 prospect who made 53 tackles with 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
Austin Sybrandt
Defensive lineman, Episcopal
Earned 8-2A MVP honors for the Knights with 50 tackles, nine sacks, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
J’Mond Tapp
Defensive line, Ascension Catholic
District 7-1A MVP is a top 2022 prospect who had 64 tackles and 13 tackles for loss in just six games.
Micah Davey
Linebacker, University
Had another standout season for Division II semifinalists with 72 tackles, five pass breakups and two sacks.
Kaleb Brown
Linebacker, St. James
Led the Wildcat defense with 93 total tackles, including 78 solos, with 15 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Shane Forman
Linebacker, Southern Lab
Was a defensive mainstay for the Class 1A/Division IV Kittens with 68 tackles and five interceptions.
Andre Haynes
Linebacker, Madison Prep
Leader in tackles for the Class 3A Chargers with 72, including 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Jardin Gilbert
Defensive back, University
The Texas A&M signee was the 7-3A MVP and had 35 tackles, two interceptions and two defensive TDs.
Joel Cooper
Defensive back, St. James
Was a game changer in the Wildcat defensive backfield with 10 interceptions, returning three for TDs.
Jacoby Allen
Defensive back, Port Allen
A two-way who made the most of his opportunities with 27 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Matthew Langlois
Defensive back, Catholic-PC
The District 5-1A Offensive/Defensive MVP had 75 tackles returned four of his five interceptions for TDs.
Alec Mahler
Punter, St. Amant
One of the state’s best ended the year with a 43.3 yards per punt, placing 12 punts inside the 20-yard line
Tyrell Raby
Return specialist, Madison Prep
Averaged 35 yards per punt return and 29 yards on kickoff returns, scoring four total return TDs for MPA.
Coach of the year
Landry Williams
Madison Prep
Williams led the way Madison Prep flipped the script on Class 3A in ways few expected. The ninth-seeded Chargers (10-2) won seven straight games and ousted four higher seeds, capped by a resounding 50-0 win over Union Parish in the title game.