Their stories and opponents are different. But Zachary, Madison Prep and Port Allen share an all-important common bond on the final day of the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Boys Basketball tournament.
All three schools enter Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles on Saturday as defending champions. What will it take for an encore performance on the final day of the high school basketball season in Louisiana? The answers vary.
“This is a quick turnaround, so there is not a lot of time to make changes or add to a game plan,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “We’ll get back in the gym a little and then head back to Lake Charles.
“They (MPA players) worked for this all year. We just have to play and execute to the best of our ability. You don’t need any motivational speeches for this one.”
The top-seeded Chargers (28-6) play No. 3 Wossman (30-6) in the Class 3A final set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Two more BR-driven finals follow.
Second-seeded Port Allen (23-10) takes on No. 5 Amite (29-5) in the 2A final set for 5 p.m. Top-seeded Zachary (36-3) faces No. 11 Northshore in the 8 p.m. 5A final that concludes the six-day tourney.
Though Port Allen seeks its third straight 2A title, their matchup is the most unique of the three. Amite is making its first tourney and title-game appearance since winning a Class 3A title in 1985.
The Pelicans have a first-year head coach in Dimario Jackson, who was an assistant at Zachary. Jackson says the approach won’t change.
“Our guys come with the mindset we have been talking about all year. Just get one percent better every day,” Jackson said. “We have a day to get in the gym, look at things and get better.”
Northshore is a tourney newcomer. But the Panthers know Zachary. The Broncos defeated Northshore in the quarterfinals a year ago. After his team beat Walker in the semifinals, Northshore coach Joshua Carlin noted thar Zachary has been on his team’s radar for a while.
“Northshore is physical and they don’t mind get up and down the court with you,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “(Kohen) Rowbatham is a talented player and they other players who can score.
“We coming off what was our best practice of the year yesterday. This group has handled the pressure and distractions all year and are ready for this chance.”
Wossman is familiar foe for Madison Prep. The Chargers lost to the Monroe-based power in the 2020 semifinals and beat them in the 2019 final.
Unlike semifinalist Donaldsonville, Wossman can match the height MPA has in 6-foot-9 Percy Daniels and 6-5 Dez’mond Perkins.
Players to watch
Daniels averages a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. He had 25 points in the semifinals and made 10 of 11 shots from the field.
Jalen Bolden leads Zachary’s balanced attack with a 19.5 scoring average. The Broncos’ Jordan Decuir scored 23 points in the semifinals. Elliot McQuillan averages 17 points a game for Port Allen. The Pelicans’ Jordan Brooks scored 18 in the semifinals.