University High senior Christian Harris scored on a 96-yard kickoff return to open the game as the Cubs overpowered Parkview Baptist 34-7 Friday night in the Parkview Baptist Jamboree.
University scored on its next four offensive series to build a 34-0 lead nine minutes into the shortened 12-minute jamboree halves. Parkview lost two fumbles in that span.
Defending Division II state champion University (13-0 in 2017) excelled on both sides of the ball. Parkview (8-4 in 2017) was held to 16 yards of total offense in the first half.
“It was a great way to start the game with the kickoff return,” University coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I thought our guys played really fast, especially on defense. We have a lot of returning experience on defense and that should be one of our strengths.”
“University is a very good football team,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “We played a lot of sophomores tonight. I’m proud of them for hanging in there. We’ll pull our pants up real tight and learn from this.”
University drove 49 yards in six plays to take a 14-0 lead on a 3-yard score by Doryan Harris with 8:26 remaining.
Parkview was forced to punt after gaining two yards on three plays. Christian Harris returned the punt 19 yards. UHS senior Mike Hollins scored on a 61-yard run on the next play as the Cubs led 21-0 with 5:43 remaining.
Parkview fumbled on its next two series with Will Safford and William Gussman recovering for the Cubs. Cubs senior quarterback John Gordon McKernan tossed a 30-yard scoring pass to Makiya Tongue to put the Cubs up 27-0 with 5:27 remaining.
University drove 27 yards in four plays for a 34-0 lead on Derrek Lathon’s 1-yard run with 3:08 remaining.
Parkview put together a nine-play drive to open the second half. The Eagles went for it on a fourth-and-1 situation from the UHS 9-yard-line. Christian Harris stopped Parkview’s Dustin Philippe for a 2-yard loss.
University picked up four first downs on its next drive. McKernan was flushed from the pocket and ran to daylight but slid short of the first down.
Parkview drove 79 yards in five plays for its score. Darrel Cyprian ran for 26 yards to start the drive. Sophomore quarterback Roman Mula completed the drive by tossing a 40-yard pass to senior Kyle Washington to cut the deficit to 34-7 with 1:06 remaining.
Washington had five catches for 57 yards. Mula completed 6 of 9 passes for 58 yards. Parkview’s senior starting quarterback Colton Jumonville is out a few weeks with a shoulder injury.
Hollins gained 98 yards on four carries. McKernan completed 8 of 12 passes for 97 yards. Tongue had four catches for 51 yards. Five different players had receptions for the Cubs.
“Certainly we have some headliner guys,” Mahaffey said. “We want to be able to spread the ball around. We want to be a team where our opponents can’t zero in on one guy.”