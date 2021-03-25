Emrick Jagneaux has seen plenty in a baseball coaching career that spans the college and high school levels and is in its fifth decade.
But a pandemic followed by a 16-0 start the next year? That was a curveball the 70-year-old Parkview Baptist coach did not see coming.
“Did I expect us to be unbeaten right now? No, I didn’t, but to be honest I am not sure many coaches knew what to expect,” Jagneaux said. “With COVID, we basically lost a season and that is hard to overcome.
“The thing that helps us is that we have a core group that has been with us a few years. They understand what we do and why we do things the way we do. As coaches, a lot of us worried about how our teams would handle this season. We tend to forget these guys are young and resilient. They are always ready to go play.”
Despite inclement weather the past two days, the Eagles were able to sweep Madison Prep in a District 7-3A doubleheader on Thursday at Parkview.
To date, Barbe (19-0) of Class 5A has gotten the most attention for being unbeaten. The Bucs are ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps.
But Barbe is certainly not alone. In addition to Parkview of Division II select, Division I Jesuit also entered the week unbeaten.
Shortstop Brennan Holt, an LSU signee, is the biggest name in the Parkview lineup. Holt was batting .590 with four doubles, five triples, 14 RBIs and 28 runs scored before Thursday’s games.
Holt is not the only big bat for the Eagles. Ty Watson has a team-high 21 RBIs with a .488 batting average and 21 runs. Four other players have between 14 and 17 RBIs.
Ryan Harland (5-0) has the most pitching wins and has struck out 30 in 22 innings. Hunter Ponson (2-0) had 27 strikeouts in 18⅓ innings. Games against Class 1A/Division IV teams St. John and Ascension Christian follow this weekend before Parkview hosting Brusly for a key 7-3A contest.
"We are playing well right now," Jagneaux said. "And there is room to grow and get better. Can’t ask for much more.”
Gator softball 10th
The St. Amant softball team is ranked 10th nationally in the most recent USA Today Super 25 rankings. The Gators (18-1) also are No. 1 in the LHSAA’s latest Class 5A power ratings ahead of Barbe (17-1), the team they beat in the 2019 5A title game.
What about the team the Gators lost to 2-1 on March 9? Walker (17-4) is fourth in the 5A power ratings. St. Amant has won six in a row since its lone loss.