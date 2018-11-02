Taking the field two weeks ago with its postseason fate very much in doubt, the Denham Springs football team responded in the same manner it has throughout the year.
The Yellow Jackets rallied.
After beating Central in Week 9, Denham Springs wrapped up a berth in the Class 5A playoffs — and, quite possibly, a home game in the first round — by coming from behind for a 14-12 victory over Scotlandville on Friday to close the regular season.
It was a familiar route to victory for the Yellow Jackets, who finished on a 14-0 run after being shut out in the first half.
"These kids play better when their backs are against the wall," Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. "I don't know why. It just shows great character."
Coming from behind has been a theme for Denham, which stormed back from a 14-point deficit in the Central win.
Early in the season, the Yellow Jackets (6-4 overall, 3-3 in District 4-5A) trailed Fontainebleau by 16 in a 37-29 victory.
The rally against Scotlandville (4-5, 2-4) came on the strength of the running game and the defense as Denham Springs quarterback Luke Lunsford struggled through his most ineffective outing of the season.
Lunsford, who entered with 2,323 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, completed only 2 of 15 passes for 24 yards. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble, helping Scotlandville build the 12-0 halftime lead.
"It was awful," Conides said of the passing attack. "We just didn't execute."
Cue Tre Muse, who continued a string of strong late-season efforts by rushing for 118 carries on 17 carries.
Then there was the defense, which allowed Scotlandville only 28 yards and two first downs in the second half.
Just as important, a punt by J.P. Preston with about 11 minutes to play traveled 43 yards before being downed at the Scotlandville 1. The Hornets went three-and-out. On the first play of Denham's ensuing possession, Muse ripped off a 29-yard TD run for the 14-12 lead.
"We started slow, but we never give up," Denham Springs linebacker Brennan Leblanc said. "We believe. When you have a group of guys pushing toward the same goal, you can come back in games like this."
Jacorey James scored on two short TD runs to give Scotlandville the 12-0 lead.
Having lost seven players to season-ending injuries, the Hornets were on the cusp of winning their third game in four weeks. Instead, they will enter the Division I playoffs looking to get back on track.
"I just think you're playing some guys for the first time, not understanding some things," Scotlandville coach Jules Sullen said. "They're giving us all they have. Now we've got to just go back to the drawing board and get ready for the playoffs."
Denham Springs was at No. 19 in the LHSAA's unofficial 5A power ratings entering the week, meaning it needed to move up only three spots to host in the first round. Either way, the Yellow Jackets will try to win via the more traditional route next week.
"It would certainly be nice," Conides said with a laugh, "to be up on somebody."