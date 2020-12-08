Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks was not happy with his team’s defense in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game against West St. John.
The Warriors got the message.
From midway through the second quarter until the end of the third, Jehovah-Jireh put a lid on the West St. John basket as the Warriors blew past the Rams 87-48 at the Istrouma High gym.
“We have to defend,” Ricks said. “We had a stretch in the first quarter where we had a few lapses. In the second quarter, we defended a whole lot better which allowed us to get some easy transition baskets.”
Benefitting on the offensive end was Brandon Harton, who worked primarily in the paint to score a team-high 27 points. Guard John Paul Ricks was effective inside and outside on his way to 21 points, and Ahmon Williams added 10 points.
Jehovah-Jireh (4-3), the three-time reigning Division V champion, led 29-23 after WSJ’s Tyray Bartholomew hit a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the second quarter. The Rams did not make another field goal until less than four minutes remained in the third quarter.
In between, Jehovah-Jireh outscored West St. John (0-3) 34-2 to effectively take the air out of the ball. The Warriors led 77-32 entering the fourth quarter, and used everyone on their bench as the game finished up.
Bartholomew made five 3-pointers and was the only Ram in double figures with 27 points.
“Coach (Ricks) preaches defense. It's what wins championships, and it's all we work on in practice,” Harton said. “You’ve got to make the small plays — getting loose balls, going after rebounds and playing as a team.”
For the game, Jehovah-Jireh made 34 of 66 from the field (52%) and went 14 for 16 at the foul line. West St. John, which missed 14 consecutive shots during the Warriors game-changing run, was 15 for 55 (27%) from the field and made only 10 of 23 free throws.
John Paul Ricks scored 11 first-quarter points as Jehovah-Jireh took a 25-12 lead. In the opening minutes of the second quarter, West St. John outscored the Warriors 11-4 to close within 29-23. The Rams could have gotten closer, but missed six free throws during their best stretch of the game.
From there, Jehovah-Jireh limited West St. John to two free throws as it took command.
Despite the win, Dirk Ricks wants to see improvement from his team.
“Our goal is always not just to compete for a state championship but to compete against our schedule,” he said. “We have some tough games the next three weeks. We need to play better in order to compete, which prepares us to be ready for the playoffs.”