At Crawfish Aquatics pool
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 468. 2, University 271. 3, Baton Rouge High 255. 4, Episcopal 210. 5, Parkview Baptist 205. 6, St. Amant 138. 7, Zachary 114. 8, Lutcher 101. 9, East Ascension 91. 10, Dutchtown 79. 11, Denham Springs 68. 12, Holden 41. 13, Central 18, West Feliciana 18, Walker 18. 16, Runnels 17. 17, Lee 14. 18, Woodlawn 10. 19, Live Oak 4, Southern Lab 4. 21, Brusly 2.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Parkview 1:53.02. 2, University 1:53.37. 3, Baton Rouge High 2:07.68.
200 freestyle: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 1:49.16. 2, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 1:57.33. 3, Alexa Bennett, Episcopal, 1:59.32.
200 individual medley: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 2:06.35. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:12.67. 3, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 2:13.67.
50 freestyle: 1, Julia Brinson, St. Joseph’s, 25.67. 2, Amanda Andrews, St. Joseph's, 25.82. 3, Sara Be, Episcopal, 25.85.
100 butterfly: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 55.40. 2, Amanda Andrews, St. Joseph’s, 59.45. 3, Isabel Webre, St. Joseph’s, 1:01.63.
100 freestyle: 1, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 54.80. 2, Sara Be, Episcopal, 55.70. 3, Julia Brinson, St. Joseph’s Academy, 56.32.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Wirth, St, Joseph’s, 5:20.59. 2, Karlie Porter, Zachary, 5:32.68. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 5:33.23.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 1:43.68. 2, Episcopal 1:44.66. 3, Parkview 1:45.28.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 54.90. 2, Kirby Black, St. Joseph’s, 59.28. 3, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:00.13.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 1:08.21. 2, Abby Baumgartner, University, 1:08.87. 3, Isabel Webre, St. Joseph’s, 1:13.89.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 3:45.26. 2, University 3:45.64. 3, Episcopal 3:50.63.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 568. 2, Dutchtown 236.50. 3, Episcopal 191. 4, University 189.50. 5, East Ascension 189. 6, Baton Rouge High 166. 7, Zachary 138. 8, Lutcher 74, Lee 74. 10, Walker 68. 11, Parkview Baptist 48. 12, Brusly 43. 13, St. Michael 41. 14, West Feliciana 29. 15, Denham Springs 27. 16, Dunham 21, Plaquemine 21. 18, Central 12. 19, Runnels 11. 20, Woodlawn 9.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:39.56. 2, East Ascension 1:40.05. 3, Dutchtown 1:42.41.
200 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 1:41.81. 2, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 1:44.33. 3, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:45.02.
200 IM: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 1:51.30. 2, Daniel Woodruff, Catholic, 1:58.79. 3, Riley Brown, Lee, 1:58.93.
50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 21.87. 2, Cameron Richard, Catholic, 22.83. 3, Ben Levine, Episcopal, 22.95.
100 butterfly: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 50.60. 2, Harrison Say, Catholic, 53.32. 3, Wes Daniel, Dutchtown, 55.20.
100 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 47.90. 2, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 48.49. 3, Eric King, Zachary, 49.67.
500 freestyle: 1, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 4:33.09. 2, Daniel Woodruff, Catholic, 4:44.30. 3, Christopher Richardson, University, 4:47.69.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:29.38. 2, East Ascension 1:30.81. 3, University 1:36.05.
100 backstroke: 1, Harrison Say, Catholic, 53.79. 2, Riley Brown, Lee, 53.96. 3, Ben Naquin, Episcopal, 55.10.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jered Poland, Walker, 1:01.17. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 1:02.14. 3, Eric King, Zachary, 1:02.21.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:19.15. 2, Dutchtown 3:28.91. 3, University 3:29.31.