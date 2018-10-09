1, Dutchtown (21-2): The Griffins are unbeaten in Division I, District 4, have won nine straight and remain in this top spot.
2, St. Michael (22-3): Yes indeed, the Warriors of Division III, District 6 continue to roll along, winning 15 of their last 16.
3, University (23-6): Forget those worries about new starters and a lack of cohesiveness — the Cubs of Division IV, District 3 are fine.
4, St. Joseph’s Academy (15-8): Once again the top team in Division I, District 3, the Redstickers appear to hitting their stride.
5, Dunham (20-3): Division V teams don’t often fare well on this list, but the Tigers have been impressive while winning six straight.
6, Lee (25-3): The Patriots are the top local team in Division II and have quietly put together 15 straight victories.
7, East Ascension (18-8): A loss to No. 1 Dutchtown Monday night is notable, but not enough to keep the Spartans off this list.
8, Parkview Baptist (13-7): Looks like the Eagles of Division III, District 6 have bounced back from two losses last week.
9, Baton Rouge High (16-9): The Bulldogs have built up a head of steam. BRHS is second to SJA in Division I, District 5.
10, St. Amant (12-12): Record-wise, the Gators have had better seasons. At some point, that tough schedule will pay off.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Live Oak, St. John, The Church Academy.