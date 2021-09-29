Some players will do anything to get away from the memory of a painful loss. Not Xavier Robinson.
“I have the score taped to my locker,” Robinson said of Zachary’s 31-28 quarterfinal loss to Alexandria Senior High last November. “I want it there as a reminder to be focused.”
Robinson’s view accurately depicts the approach he takes along with other three members of the Bronco defensive line — they are out front and it is personal.
“This is not a group that is going to pass the eye test before any game,” ZHS defensive coordinator Steve Thomas said. “Everybody is bigger than us.
“Our defense based on speed. They know what their job is … to occupy five linemen. They make plays and also put our linebackers in position to make them.”
Robinson (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) teams with Tai’Shon Nelson (5-11, 250), Kameron Hamilton (6-4, 255) and Ashton Freeman (6-3, 235) to help lead a swarming defense for the second-ranked Broncos (4-0), who host cross-parish rival Woodlawn (1-2) in nondistrict Class 5A action Friday.
This is the third year the foursome has been together. They started on the junior varsity level in 2019 and moved to the varsity last fall.
“I think we are complete as a defensive line,” said Freeman, an LHSAA champion wrestler in Division I. “We play for each other, if somebody gets a sack or makes a play, we’re all happy. We want to make play.”
The Bronco linemen have recorded 16 tackles for loss and five sacks so far. Nelson, a former offensive lineman, has grown to love his role after moving to defense as a freshman.
“What we do together is actually pretty awesome,” Nelson said. “We know each other well now and most of the guys who sub in also are seniors. We trust each other to make plays. If we miss a tackle, we pick each other up.”
There were questions for the linemen and the ZHS defense coming out of spring practice. Of course, facing the ZHS offense led by quarterback Eli Holstein, a Texas A&M commitment is no picnic, something Thomas concedes. But they do it in small doses each week to simulate game speed.
“We got it handed to us in the spring,” Thomas said. “I think that really motivated and pushed these guys to work harder. They like challenges.”
Hamilton has 25 tackles, along 10 tackles for loss and two sacks for the balanced effort. Three of the four linemen have at least 20 tackles. Robinson missed two games with an injury and has played fewer snaps.
“I like the way we play and the way we do our job,” Hamilton said. “I worked on my technique and get off the ball faster. We all improved.”
Woodlawn is an athletic team with a large offensive line that is similar to St. Augustine — the team ZHS rallied to beat 45-35 in Week 3.
“We’ve challenged these guys and the entire defense,” Thomas said. “They understand the challenge.”