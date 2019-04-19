MOSS BLUFF — Don’t believe Cinderella can wear cleats? Walker High School sure does.
The eighth-seeded Lady Cats were 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position to claim an 8-2 upset win over top-seeded Sam Houston on Friday afternoon in the Class 5A softball playoffs.
A year after failing to make the playoffs, Walker (24-9) won a quarterfinal game at Sam Houston to advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament next week in Sulphur.
It is Walker's first LHSAA tourney berth since 2007.
“It is our Cinderella year,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “Last year we were super scrappy. We didn’t finish things, and a lot of balls didn’t fall when we needed them to. This year, everyone has bought in for the entire time.
"They have put in the extra work. They are 100 percent into the game of softball. I am so proud of them. They played hard and deserved it.”
Walker lost to the Broncos (28-4) early in the season 5-4, but had no trouble scoring this time.
“We just teach them to look for something to hit,” Fletcher said. “Look for something that you can drive and they will be successful whether that is laying a bunt down, driving it to the opposite field or taking an inside pitch. Whatever it takes. Look for a pitch and hit it.”
No. 9 hole hitter Bree Brown, who went 2 for 4, hit a home run off Sam Houston’s Jenny Griggers. The freshman's two-run blast to left field in the fourth inning to give the Wildcats a commanding 4-1 lead.
“Bree hit well off of them the first time we played them, so I knew that she would do a great job,” Fletcher said. “One through nine, we have been hitting the ball well. She did a great job seeing the pitch and going with it.”
Walker trailed just once. Sam Houston’s Jil Poullard scored on an error in the bottom of the first inning. But Savanah Stafford quickly tied the game in the top of the second inning when she scored on a two-out double to left-center field by Madelyn Bourgoyne.
Laniee Bailey drove in the go-ahead run in the third with a double.
Walker freshmen pitchers Bailey and Ryann Schexnayder were able to keep Sam Houston’s bats quiet. The Broncos came into the game with 32 home runs and averaging more than 10 runs a game.
Bailey got the win. She held Sam Houston to one earned run on four hits in five innings and Schexnayder pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
“(Bailey, Schexnayder) did a great job,” Fletcher said. ‘They took the momentum and trusted their defense. That started off a little nervous but they overcame and did a great job.”
Kyla Hamilton scored on a passed ball to cut Walker’s lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but Bailey got out of a bases loaded jam with a strikeout to keep the Broncos more getting any closer.