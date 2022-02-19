Beating the same team three times in a season is always a challenge. Episcopal didn’t blink and ousted local rival Dunham in the Division III girls basketball select quarterfinals Saturday.
The second-seeded Knights No. 7 used defense to set the tone for a 49-26 win over Dunham, their third of the year, on Saturday.
“We pride ourselves on playing good half-court defense, playing good full-court defense,” Episcopal coach Taylor Wharton said. “Playing defense without fouling has been our focus in this playoff run.”
Leading the charge for the Knights were dynamic duo Izzy Besselman and Blair Smith, who combined for 38 of EHS' 49 points. Smith tacked on eight rebounds and three steals to her 21-point game. Besselman scored 17 points and rounded off her stat sheet with six rebounds and five steals.
“I feel like it’s more of a team sport,” Smith said. “I don’t really think about it an individual. I feel like I contributed.”
Episcopal (21-6) faces No. 3 Newman at 3:45 p.m. in a Division III semifinal at the Alario Center.
“We got sloppy towards the end of the game…being locked in all four quarter is going to be crucial for us,” Wharton said.
The Knights’ defense put them ahead in the first quarter by eight points after producing 10 steals. The offense arrived at the start of the second quarter after Episcopal went on a 14-3 run in 5:14 of play. At halftime, Dunham (16-15) was on the ropes down 29-10.
“I was really hoping to get some balance from our players who weren’t getting pressured as much [as others],” Dunham head coach Hilary Morris said.
Episcopal picked up where they left off, pressuring the Tigers to commit careless turnovers. Smith silenced any thought of a Dunham comeback after scoring the first eight points of the second half for the Knights.
As the Episcopal crowd erupted at Smith’s takeover of the game, Dunham’s chances at a rally diminished. EHS led 45-18 after three quarters.
Kari Johnson was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 10 points and eight rebounds. Episcopal had 17 steals and six different players recording at least one steal.
“Our defense is pretty good [and] I believed in my team,” Smith said.