Electricity was restored to the school’s gymnasium on Thursday. Now coach Jonathan Pixley wants to see if The Dunham School team has the spark needed to jump start its boys basketball season again Friday night.
The Class 2A/Division III Tigers (13-11) host Class 3A/ Division II Parkview Baptist (17-11) for nondistrict game set for 6 p.m. Friday. It is the Tigers’ first game in nearly three weeks following a COVID-19 quarantine that ended earlier this week.
“It will be great just to be able to practice for two days before we play,” Pixley said. “There were some things they were able to do on their own the last two weeks. Overall, I was pleased with their conditioning yesterday.
"Now how we look playing a full game … we’ll see. You don't know how long it will take to knock some of the rust off and how we handle game situations.”
While some teams have opted out of games just ahead of the LHSAA’s playoffs that begin next week, Pixley knew it was important for his team to play.
In addition to Friday’s game with PBS, the Tigers is set to play District 8-2A foe Capitol Saturday.
In addition to providing a physical challenge, Pixley sees Friday’s game as important in terms of power ratings with Dunham looking to hold on to the No. 2 seed in Division III.
The game also will test how senior standout Carlos Stewart has settled back into a routine. Stewart, a Santa Clara signee, played just one game after returning from a knee injury. A 6-foot guard, Stewart is averaging 33.7 points a game.
Twins Chase (12.1 points, 10 rebounds) and Jase (10 points) Augustus also are key contributors for the Tigers.
One thing Pixley does not expect is a repeat of the Tigers’ 81-50 early-season win over Parkview. The Eagles played without several players who were still involved in football, including 6-5 Nehemiah Johnson, who is enjoying a breakout basketball season.
“This is one we need to play,” Pixley said.
Other Friday games to note include Jehovah-Jireh at Episcopal and Zachary at Walker. JCA of Class C/Division V and 2A/Division III Episcopal are small school powers who play once each season.
A week removed from a loss to Scotlandville, Zachary travels for another key District 4-5A game. ZHS was a 5A quarterfinalist last season, while Walker was a semifinalist.
Game on MPA-Scotlandville
The Clash of Champions originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled for Madison Prep and Scotlandville.
Game time is approximately 4 p.m. Sunday at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center for the nondistrict game showcasing the two local basketball powers. A junior varsity game is set for 3 p.m.
Class 3A Madison Prep is 18-3 and Class 5A/Division I Scotlandville is 23-3. Tickets are $15. The game will not be live-streamed.