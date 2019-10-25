PLAQUEMINE — It didn’t take long for Plaquemine’s Melvin McClay and Istrouma’s Le’Veon Moss to find the end zone.
In fact, the two tailbacks scored three times in the first 5½ minutes of Friday night's District 7-4A game.
McClay and Moss accounted for all four touchdowns in the first half of Plaquemine’s 14-12 win. Three of those four touchdowns came from 65 yards or more, including a 90-yard touchdown return from Moss that came one play after McClay bounced off the right tackle for a 65-yard touchdown.
Despite wet conditions that favor run-heavy offenses, the Indians (2-6, 2-1) gave Moss a lighter workload on the ground, opting instead to air it out in the first half. Two weeks removed from an eight-carry, four-touchdown, 228-yard performance against Belaire, Moss notched only six carries for 39 yards. While he struggled finding traction on the ground, the sophomore broke free for a 90-yard score after catching a pass from quarterback Donald Crayton with less than a minute left in the first half.
For Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney, the passing attack was a bold effort to flip the script on Plaquemine (3-5, 2-1).
“We just decided to not be afraid to play football in the rain,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “This was backyard, playing-in-the-sandlot-type football. Sometimes you just have to play in the rain. We were dared to throw, and we did. It’s what we decided to do.”
The Green Devils were led by a 230-yard effort by McClay on the ground, while Istrouma was paced by Moss both on the ground and in the air, as he combined for 228 yards and both of the Indians’ scores on 10 touches.
Falling behind quickly after fumbling the opening kickoff, the Indians abandoned the run early, notching just 14 yards on eight carries in the first half. Crayton tallied seven completions on 27 attempts for the game, including Moss’ 90-yard score shortly before half.
The Green Devils called on quarterback Mike Mitchell and McClay on the ground to the tune of 299 yards on 42 carries — including McClay’s two first-half touchdowns. When the fourth quarter rolled around, coach Paul Distefano’s game plan was simple: Feed Melvin McClay.
“The rain didn’t have anything to do with the plan, really,” Distefano said. “We wanted to be able to run the football. Melvin’s a very good all-around football player and he’s tough as nails. People see his speed, but they don’t realize how tough he is. You saw him tonight, running between the tackles.”
Friday’s matchup was McClay’s first look at Istrouma, after the Indians spent the past two seasons playing a junior varsity schedule.
“We knew they had a lot of speed on defense,” McClay said. “We had to really buckle down and be disciplined for us to win this game.”