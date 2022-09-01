The Southern Lab Kittens broke a halftime tie with two second-half scores, then withstood a late rally by Liberty to take an 18-13 win over the Patriots in the season opener for both teams Thursday night at Olympia Stadium.
Joshua Davis scored twice for the Kittens in the second for an 18-6 lead with 10:50 remaining in the game.
Liberty got a touchdown pass from Khylan Gross to Richard McNeely to cut the deficit to five, and the Patriots were driving for a potential go-ahead score before Gross was sacked on fourth down at the Kittens 45 with 3:41 to play. Southern Lab then ran the clock out to secure the victory.
The teams played to a 6-6 tie in the first half.
Southern Lab scored on the opening drive of the game on a 1-yard run by Marlon Brown. The Kittens used almost six minutes to cover 65 yards. Brown passed for 18 yards and ran for 17 during the possession.
Liberty got on the board with 2:57 before halftime. Gross scrambled and broke through the middle for a 6-yard score.
Southern Lab outgained Liberty in the first half, 156-116, but the Kittens were penalized eight times for 75 yards.
How it was won
The turning point came early in the second half.
On the second play of the third quarter, Liberty running back and LSU commitment Kaleb Jackson — who had been held to 9 yards rushing in the first half — exploded up the middle for a 45-yard gain to the Southern Lab 1.
The Kittens defense regrouped and held the Patriots out of the end zone on the next three plays, forcing a 20-yard field goal attempt that Xavier Montgomery missed wide right.
The Southern Lab offense proceeded to drive 80 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead score. Brown found Antonio Donahue for 27 yards on a fourth-and-4 play to keep the drive moving. Two plays later, Joshua Davis scored from 2 yards out to put the Kittens ahead 12-6.
Player of the Game
Southern Lab QB Marlon Brown: Brown was a double threat, passing for 162 yards and rushing for another 39. He completed 13 of 22 passes with no interceptions.
Notables
• Jackson left the game after the first drive of the second half with a leg injury and did not return. He was seen on the Liberty bench with ice on his ankle. He finished with 52 yards on eight carries.
• Liberty will travel to take on Pearl River next Friday, while Southern Lab hosts Madison Prep on Thursday.