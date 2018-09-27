Friendship Capitol’s good start in 2018 hints that it might be a player in the District 7-2A race. The Lions can go a long way in proving it when it plays at Episcopal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Capitol was 0-10 last year and had won four games in the previous three seasons. But under first-year coach Dorsett Buckels, the Lions jumped out 3-0 before losing to East Feliciana 20-6 last week in the district opener.
“They are much improved and are playing with a winning attitude,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois. “They beat a 5A team in McKinley. They had some special teams breakdowns but otherwise it was an even game.”
Buckels, a former linebacker at LSU, said he expects his team to bounce back against the Knights (2-2), one of the district favorites.
“I like how they’ve responded to adversity, this week,” Buckels said. “We’re having a great week of practice. Are we going to stay down or get back ready to go? It was a reality check for us. We’ll be ready to go.”
The Lions are led by dual-threat quarterback Colby Tucker, a converted wide receiver who threw for one touchdown and ran for another in a 12-2 victory against McKinley three weeks ago. Diyon Woods caught the TD pass, a 48-yarder. The defense has been led by ends Zarion Anderson and Jermaine London.
“Colby is learning,” Buckels said. “He works hard every day, and he’s a good leader. I coached him at Kenilworth Middle School. I knew he could throw. The defense has been good, a bend-but-don’t-break group.”
The Knights (2-2) had their biggest offensive night last week in beating Northeast 48-28 in their district opener. Episcopal rushed for 450 yards and held Northeast to six points in the second half. Austin Jemison rushed for 261 yards and five TDs, while Brandan Garrido also topped 100 yards rushing.
“Getting those two going for the first time was a key for us,” Bourgeois said. “After being at home the last two weeks, we got away from the distractions of a home game. Getting everybody together on that road trip and focusing on the game, our kids responded well.”
Bourgeois is hoping his defense, led by linebackers Ethan Amedee and Lane Grisby, can contain Tucker. Last week, Episcopal gave up first-half TD passes of 40, 56 and 66 yards.
“We did a better job in the secondary of staying in front of the receivers,” Bourgeois said. “We’ve got to contain that quarterback. He can make plays with his feet. We have to play with gap integrity and keep him in the pocket. He also has the arm to cause problems, and he’s got playmakers on the outside.”