Picture a day of brainstorming inside, likely framed by projected thunderstorms outside. If you can, you have a realistic vision of what the LHSAA’s summer meeting may look like.
The executive committee meeting set 9 a.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office marks the first time the group has met in person since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and ended high school sports seasons in mid-March.
Crucial talks about summer workouts, plans for the fall sports, including how to handle any possible COVID-related delays or cancellations, will be at the forefront of the day-long meeting.
“This is not an atypical summer meeting for the LHSAA,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “We have some appeals of sanctions, which were originally schedule for April, but we moved to this date so that the schools could appear in person.
“Other than that, there won’t be a lot of decisions made because this (COVID-19) situation changes daily. When we met with football coaches about this a month or so ago, they agreed a minimum of five weeks of conditioning was needed to have the best chance of starting the season on time. I remain optimistic that we can get the seasons started on time. But we’re right on a tight timeline now and there is not much wiggle room.”
Bonine said he was not surprised by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Monday announcement to keep Louisiana in Phase II of its COVID-19 reopening because of an increasing number of cases. Bonine said whether or not Louisiana moves to Phase III, which allows contact sports, in late July is the next major hurdle.
Since beginning summer workouts on June 8, LHSAA student-athletes have provided a microcosm of how COVID-19 has evolved since Louisiana went into Phase II. As of Tuesday, Bonine said schools in approximately 20 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes have reported positive tests for COVID-19. Bonine noted that positive tests were found in multiple sports, but that there is no large cluster of cases and no positive tests for athletes working in a group exposed to a person who tested positive.
He praised the schools and coaches for their efforts and reiterated his belief that COVID-19 exposure did not happen in schools.
“What we’re finding is that the cases happened because the athlete came in contact with someone at a family gathering or had a relative who tested positive,” Bonine said.
Tulane’s Dr. Greg Stewart, head of the LHSAA’s sports medicine advisory committee, is scheduled to address the executive committee Wednesday afternoon to discuss his COVID-19 thoughts/findings.
One thing Bonine does not expect the committee to take up Wednesday is the possibility of moving football and other fall sports to the spring while bringing spring sports like baseball, softball and track to the fall. He said the LHSAA’s football advisory committee made of coaches will tackle that topic in a Thursday Zoom meeting. Bonine said the executive committee will have Zoom meetings as the COVID-19 paramerters evolve.
Topics up for executive committee discussion will include but not be limited to:
• Possible alternative calendars for the start of play if the LHSAA’s fall seasons cannot begin as planned in late August.
• How to handle situations in which teams would be forced to cancel games because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Also, what to do if a school refuses to travel to play a game in an area where there is a COVID-19 spike.
• Limits and possible social-distancing for spectators if sports begin at indoor and outdoor venues.
• How other possible state mandates, including classroom limits and mask protocols, could impact sports.
• Protocols for return to play and practice for coaches and athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 or quarantined because of contact with someone who has tested positive.
• How to handle students who choose to be home schooled or take online classes through their respective schools.