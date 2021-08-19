1 ROAD TRIPPING: Madison Prep and University travel to New Orleans for blockbuster Week 1 games. MPA meets 4A Karr and U-High faces 5A Rummel. “I (jokingly) told Landry (Williams, MPA coach) let’s share a bus and you can pick us up on the way home.”
2 HE’S AT NO. 7: Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins is ranked seventh on the 247/sports list of Louisiana's top prospects for the class of 2022. This will be the second varsity football season for the 6-foot-6 Wiggins, who also plays basketball for the Chargers.
3 SECOND TO ONE: Since 2017, two teams from District 7-3A have won LHSAA titles without winning a district title. West Feliciana (2017) and Madison Prep (2020) both finished as the district runners-up to University High and then went on to win Class 3A crowns.
4 BOTH SIDES NOW: With a current varsity roster of less than 40 players, first-year coach David Knight of District 8-3A Albany said most his starters need to be two-way starters. “We'll have to get everything we can out of the guys we have,” Knight said.