No matter how you slice it, somebody is going to be unhappy with the LHSAA about something. In some cases, plenty of people express their displeasure.
So, when the LHSAA’s revamped four-division playoff structure for select/nonselect sports came under fire/scrutiny over the past week it was no surprise.
Credit the LHSAA executive committee for responding in a timely manner. The committee met Friday morning via Zoom and addressed some key concerns, most notably those of its smallest schools by adding a fifth division basketball, baseball and softball.
To be clear, some member schools will never support this plan by LHSAA staff and the executive committee as a method to strike a competitive balance in the split sports.
And that is their right. All member schools get their say in January when the LHSAA membership gets to vote on this playoff structure in place for 2022-23.
However, the reaction to the original plan released Sept. 9 from Class 1A, B, C schools was swift, with one prominent Class B school Vernon Parish-based Anacoco, asking for a special-called meeting of all LHSAA schools.
Some schools expressed a concern over a “lack of representation” in the decision-making process. Holden principal Kris Rountree, a Class B representative on the executive committee, took calls and is pleased with the changes made.
“My suggestion to the people who came to me was that they should get involved,” Rountree said. “Input that is proactive, rather than reactive, is what we need, especially as we more forward.
“As a committee, I feel like we did what we were asked to do. The first round (before Sept. 9) there was a lot of discussion and ideas. I am very happy that the LHSAA agreed to let the EC come back and fix things. That is what should happen when you have committees and dialogue.”
The changes approved Friday put Class B-C public schools together and shows a breakdown of schools now in each division, along with the number of playoff teams on a bracket.
For example, Division V consists of 47 boys/girls basketball teams vying for 28 nonselect playoff bracket spots. The numbers throughout the divisions show that the number of schools and bracket sizes are consistent.
The adjustment leaves 20 Division V select boys basketball teams competing for 14 playoff berths and 16 girls teams seeking 10 playoff spots, for example.
Baseball and softball numbers are similar. The decision to eliminate baseball best-of-three series for Divisions IV-V will be met with resistance by Division IV schools.
On the flip side, Division I-III baseball schools playing best-of-three series in the first three rounds has already been greeted enthusiastically.
All decisions made fit in the comfort zone when it comes to providing officials for its playoffs too.
Not everyone is pleased. Some schools, including Shreveport’s Northwood High, want to appeal their select school status. Others won't like their division placement.
Yes, LHSAA cannot please everyone. Friday should go in the W column