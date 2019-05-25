LSU football coach Ed Orgeron and his defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, are the biggest names on the agenda of speakers for the Louisiana High School Coaches Association convention set for June 4-5 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The LSU duo are not the only speakers to note.
This marks the second straight year the annual LHSCA event has been held in Shreveport. Orgeron kicks off the list of speakers at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 5. Aranda’s turn as a speaker follows at 10 a.m.
Tulane football coach Willie Fritz is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, to help jump start the two-day session of lectures and meetings for coaches from across the state.
The first coach scheduled to speak on Tuesday has Baton Rouge ties. Alabama State volleyball coach Penny Lucas-White is a former Tara High star and is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. University of Louisiana running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, the former Edna Karr coach, is among the 11 a.m. speakers.
Two other coaches, Catholic High wrestling coach Tommy Prochaska and former Catholic soccer coach Josh McReynolds of LSU Eunice, are also among the 11 a.m. speakers.
Other notable Tuesday speakers include Berwick baseball coach Brandon Bravata, a former Redemptorist player (3 p.m.), Catholic High football coach Gabe Fertitta (4 p.m.) and Southern University safeties coach/recruiting coordinator Wayne Cordova (4 p.m.).
The Wednesday morning schedule includes LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, LSU Alexandria basketball coach Larry Cordaro and Southern Mississippi coach Jay Ladner. Cordaro was once on staff ar LSU and Ladner is the former Southeastern Louisiana University coach.
Women’s basketball coaches set to speak back-to-back in the afternoon session are Nicholls State’s DoBee Plaisance and Brooks Donald Williams of Louisiana-Monroe. Donald Williams is the former McNeese head coach who recently took over as the ULM head coach after a stint as an assistant at Alabama.
All-Metro baseball meeting
The meeting to select All-Metro baseball teams is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at The Advocate’s offices. Coaches for Class 5A/4A will meet in one group and coaches for 3A and below will meet in another.
Coaches are asked to submit nominations to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Rebels to RedHawks
Central Private unveiled its new mascot, the RedHawk, last week to students. CPS’ school board opted to change the school’s mascot of approximately 50 years, the Rebel.
The RedHawks join the LHSAA’s Class 1A in all sports this fall after being a long-time member of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.
Job openings
Central High seeks a head baseball coach. Teaching certification requirements are flexible. Send resumes to Frank Fresina at ffresina@centralcss.org.
• St. Joseph’s Academy seeks a head swimming coach. Applicants must have at least five years of coaching experience. Send resumes to SJA Athletic Director Dorinda Beaumont at (225) 388-2290.
• Denham Springs seeks an assistant girls soccer coach. Contact DSHS head coach Layci Patterson at Layci.Patterson@lpsb.org.