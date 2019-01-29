It wasn’t Jalen Cook’s most prolific offensive game, but it was more than enough.
By scoring a game-high 38 points and playing lock-down defense on Reece Beekman, Cook gave Walker High School everything it needed to notch a 69-65 victory over Scotlandville in a battle of District 4-5A powers Tuesday night.
“It was big a win for us,” Cook said. “We feel like we can beat any team on any given night. We came out and played our hardest on defense. And we had to make tough shots to beat a tough team.”
The 6-foot-1 Cook did not equal his career high of 48 points, but he did eclipse the 2,000 career points during the game with a steady effort that started with 10 first-quarter points. He added five assists as the Walker (20-9) handed Scotlandville (28-2) its first loss at home since 2011.
“We got beat tonight,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “I have no excuses. I can think there was three reasons for that — Jalen Cook, Jalen Cook and Jalen Cook. He’s a special player. Some of the things we talk about that we need to do well we did not do tonight and it came back to bite us.”
Brian Thomas added 18 points for the Wildcats. Carvell Teasett led Scotlandville with 26 points, including 5 3-pointers. Cook made the going tough for Beekman, who finished with 17, by forcing him to go more to his left and away from the basket.
“I thought Jalen did a great job of following the scouting report, locking in and playing great defense,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “He hit every big shot. That shot he hit at the end of the third quarter was amazing and gave a boost of momentum.”
Action in the first quarter revolved around the two junior guards. Cook made two 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Beekman had eight first-quarter points for Scotlandville. Cook’s second 3-pointer extended Walker’s lead to 16-10 at the 1:38 mark.
The Hornets bounced back and cut the WHS lead to one, at 18-17, in the final seconds on jumper by Beekman. The scenario repeated itself in the second quarter. Walker outscored Scotlandville 11-4 in the first four minutes and led 29-21
Scotlandville rallied, but a layup by Cook with 10.2 seconds remaining gave Walker a 34-33 halftime lead. Predictably Scotlandville made a run.
Teasett hit two 3-pointers to help ignite the rally as the Hornets scored 13 straight points and led 46-36 with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter. But Walker methodically battled back and took a 51-50 lead on a rainbow 3-pointer by Cook with five seconds left.
The teams traded the lead in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Cook’s dish to Thomas for a layup at the 2:36 mark made it 62-59. Cook capped the scoring with two free throws in the closing seconds.
“They made big plays in the end,” Sample said.