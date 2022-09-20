Kaden Williams could have been apprehensive. The St. James running back missed the final five games last season with a broken ankle that required surgery and a long recovery.
But one statement that doctors made during his recovery is something Williams took and is running with it in mind now.
“They told me it was more likely that I would break my other ankle before I would break it again,” Williams said. “The made me feel good. I was confident.”
The senior ran for 331 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 49-25 victory over Class 5A Thibodaux in Week 3. At 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, Williams is not a big running back. He is not back to the sub 4.5 seconds 40-yard dash speed he had before his junior season.
What Williams does is make the most of what he has and what the Wildcats’ offensive line does for him. The Wildcats (2-1) of District 8-3A host Class 4A Assumption (1-1) Friday night.
“It was great to see him have a game like that,” St. James coach LaVanta Davis said. “One of the things I like most about him as a running back is his patience.
“Not all running backs sit back there and wait for the opening to develop. But with his experience, he understands that. And then he has that ability to outrun the defense once he hits the hole. He did all that Friday night."
Through three games, Williams has 559 yards on just 45 carries with nine touchdowns. He is averaging 12.4 yards per carry to help power an offense that features a first-year quarterback in Brayden Williams and most importantly, a veteran offensive line.
In addition to their skills, Williams says the linemen have another big attribute — they are not afraid to speak up. And they did during and after St. James’ 28-20 loss to another 5A team, River Parishes rival East St. John in Week 1.
“In that game, the line kept saying we needed to run the ball more,” Williams said. “They have all been together for a long time. They knew we could move the ball on the ground.
“After that game, we adjusted. Our passing game and quarterback are coming along too. If we can stay healthy, we can be very successful.”
Williams credits the offensive line — guard Luke Gravois, tackle Tre Williams, center Jamaul Hooker, guard Chandler Roberts and tackle Jace Philip.
The Wildcats’ also gained a key weapon in wide receiver Khai Prean, a former Ascension Catholic player. The LSU commitment won an LHSAA hardship appeal to gain eligibility. Prean takes on the wide receiver role that Alabama freshman Shazz Preston played the past three years. Kobe Brown (11 catches, 231 yards, three TDs) is currently St. James top receiver.
As one of the seniors who got playing time as a freshman when the Wildcats went 15-0 and won the Class 3A title, Williams has an eye toward postseason success. But he remains focused on all tasks.
“Over the last three years we (seniors) learned a lot,” William said. “We saw what it takes to win it all. Then we saw what it feels like to lose.
“It takes work, every day … every week. We got to get better every day. No shortcuts.”