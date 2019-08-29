DONALDSONVILLE — Jai Williams scored two touchdowns and Ascension Catholic won a defensive battle with Episcopal for a 12-6 win in the Ascension Catholic Jamboree on Friday night at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.
Ascension Catholic took a 6-0 lead on its first drive on a 19-yard touchdown run by Williams, a returning all-state running back.
Touchdowns would prove hard to come by in the jamboree, which consisted of two, 15-minute halves.
“It was a very physical game, which will help us for the next three weeks on our schedule," Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. "We have a large junior and senior class and were able to get a look at several guys that can help us down the road."
ACHS was playing for the first time under new coach Benny Saia, who said he was pleased with his team's effort.
“Very physical play by both teams," Saia said. "They took some stuff away from us in the first half and we made some adjustments.
"The kids were able to grind it out and score against a very good Episcopal team."
The Knights answered in the first half when running back Ryan Armwood scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 8:23 remaining.
The ACHS defense produced two turnovers in the first half with interceptions by Brock Acosta and Matthew Lafluer, while the Knights held the Bulldogs scoreless for the remaining of the 1st half.
ACHS rotated quarterbacks Jacob Dunn and Bryce Leonard throughout the night.
Episcopal received the ball first to start the second half and were stuffed on three downs, punting the ball back to ACHS. The Bulldogs then went on a 15-play drive, covering 84 yards and milking 6:21 off the clock.
The drive ended with Williams scoring his second touchdown from 2 yards out. The extra point was missed and ACHS led 12-6.
The Knights were forced to punt again on their second series of the second half and the Bulldogs ran the clock out to preserve the victory.
ACHS finished with 99 yards rushing and 124 yards passing. Dunn connected with 6-foot-3 tight end J’Mond Tapp twice for 30 yards.
Williams finished with 13 carries for 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Knights finished with 45 yards rushing and 29 yards passing. Quarterback Dylan Mehrotra was 1 of 8 passing for 29 yards and two interceptions.
Both coaches said felt like they had some correctable mistakes and that they got some good work in.
“We have to get better on special teams," Saia said. "Our defense played really well and our offense responded when they had to. (Now it's) back to work and get ready for Week 1."
In the first game of the regular season next Friday, the Knights will host St Michael and ACHS will travel to St Thomas Aquinas.