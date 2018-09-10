An emotional Lester Ricard confirmed that he resigned as Walker High’s head football coach on Monday.
His resignation came on the same day Walker Police Capt. John Sharp confirmed there is an ongoing investigation that involves Ricard and WHS defensive coordinator Marcus Brown, who also resigned Monday.
Sharp said an investigation involving Ricard and Brown began last Thursday, but would not comment on the nature of the investigation.
“It’s true, yes, I did resign,” said Ricard, who paused at times, as he appeared to fight back tears as he spoke about the WHS players and coaching staff. “I wish things had worked out differently. I love those kids and I wish nothing but the best for them. And I love those coaches.”
Livingston Parish School Board spokesperson Delia Taylor confirmed that the resignations of Ricard and Brown were accepted Monday. Ricard was in his second season as the WHS head coach. Prior to accepting the Walker job, he was the offensive coordinator at Hahnville High.
Neither coach was on the sidelines for the Wildcats’ 27-6 victory over Broadmoor last Thursday. At the time, WHS Principal Jason St. Pierre said the status of Ricard and Brown was a personnel matter that was being investigated.
A former Amite High star quarterback who played at LSU and later starred at Tulane, Ricard led the Wildcats to a 6-5 record last fall that included a playoff loss to Landry-Walker in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Walker (2-0) hosts Slidell (1-1) on Friday for a nondistrict game. The school has not yet announced who will take over as head coach.
Advocate reporter Caroline Grueskin contributed to this report.