When the Ochsner/LHSAA Bowling Championships are decided Thursday at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge, many of the teams names may be familiar.
But there teams capable pulling off a big surprise to capture a title too. Singles competition is set for Friday.
Semifinals begin at 10:30 a.m. as All Star hosts the LHSAA finals for the eighth time. The girls title will be at 1:30 p.m. with the boys/coed title to follow at 3:30 p.m. CrescentCitySports.com will have steaming coverage of the competition.
In the boys/coed division, Brother Martin seeks its sixth title since 2015 and a chance to equal the Denham Springs girls (2005-08) with four consecutive championships.
The undefeated and top seeded Crusaders have talent up and down their lineup led by Dylan McDonald, second in the state in average at 225, along with Jose Carmona (219, 6th in La.) and Carson Colletti (215, 8th). As good as Brother Martin's other championship teams, this 2022 team may rank near the top.
“I see lots of ways where this team compares to past teams,” BMHS coach Bruce Himbert said. “They work very hard to be where they are. One thing with this team averaging between 198-225 from 1-6, it could be the strongest starting team I’ve had. These young men pride themselves in that regard.”
The Crusaders meet Houma's Vandebilt Catholic (15), led by Logan Carmouche (186) and Ethan Daigle (183). The Terriers are the last team to beat Brother Martin in the playoffs, in the 2017 semis.
On the opposite side, Catholic High will again try to bust through. The Bears are in the semifinals for the sixth time since 2016. Second-seeded Catholic faces No. 6 Archbishop Shaw. The Bears won the title in 2007 and lost in the 2017 and 2018 finals. Coach Robin Davis has a plan for this year.
"We spend a lot of time at practice doing the 'not fun' stuff — running drills, walking the rack, shooting at seven and 10 pins,” Davis said. “We have found that consistent spare shooting is often the difference between a win and a loss. So, we use that time at practice to really focus on spare shooting.” Ben Herman leads Catholic with a 218 average with Ethan Bush at 196.
One BR-area team is guaranteed a spot in the finals as second-seeded Dutchtown faces No. 6 Denham Springs in one girls semifinal. Dutchtown advanced to the semifinas last year in just its second year of bowling.
Coach Corey Ledet points out that the juniors on this team are 32-3 "and they are bowling with a lot of confidence. Denham Springs will be a huge test."
Ashtyn Yoches leads Dutchtown with a 188 average with Sydney Lee at 176.
The Yellow Jackets are returning to the semis for the first time since 2011 and their return has been a complete turnaround for this program.
“This group of girls have a wide range of bowling experience and many different paths that brought them to their high school bowling team, but they have come together and really gelled as a team,” said Denham Springs coach Kim Bogan.
Layla Legendre and Gracie Dawson both averaged 179 for Denham Springs this season.
The other girls semifinal pits top-seeded Ponchatoula against No. 13 C. E. Byrd. Byrd beat No. 4 H.L. Bourgeois and fifth-seeded Central Lafourche to become the first north Louisiana school to advance to the tourney since 2010.
In the match format, six bowlers will bowl for each team against each other with one point awarded for each match win. It is a best-of-27 point format with two points for each team game and a three-point super total awarded after three games.